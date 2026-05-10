Alberta's Pursuit of Sovereignty: A Consequential Decision for the Province and the Country

Albertans could soon be voting on one of the most consequential decisions. Pursuing sovereignty could not only create a new country, it would irreparably change the one being broken up.

Albertans could soon be voting on one of the most consequential decisions. Pursuing sovereignty could not only create a new country, it would irreparably change the one being broken up.

... An anti-Brexit protester waves an EU flag with one of the stars symbolically cut out during a demonstration in London in March, 2017. A bare majority voted to leave, triggering a long and messy separation from the EU that brought down several prime ministers. For anyone who watched the Brexit vote in the United Kingdom a decade ago, there’s a feeling of déjà vu at play in Alberta.

In that case, then prime minister David Cameron was trying to placate hardliners in his party and agreed to have a referendum on leaving the European Union, hoping to put the issue to bed. Instead, a bare majority voted to leave, triggering a protracted and messy divorce that brought down several prime ministers. In Alberta, Premier Danielle Smith leads a party whose supporters are more separatist than the provincial average.

Last year, her government made it easier to hold a referendum. This week, separatists submitted what they said was about 300,000 signatures on a petition to hold a vote. If a referendum is held, a majority voting to leave would be a step into the unknown for the province, and country. But even a separatist loss at the ballot box would not mean the rest of Canada can shrug and move on. More on that later





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Alberta Separatism Referendum Pipeline Politics Equalization Formula Objections Wealthy Canadians In Alberta Factors Influencing Alberta Separatism Vote Myths About Alberta Separatism

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