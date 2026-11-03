Alberta's Online Gambling Industry Raises Addiction Concerns Amid Rapid Growth

Alberta's regulated online gambling market has raised concerns about addiction, with experts warning of increased problem gamblers. The industry's growth has led to a spike in online wagering and loss.

Alberta's online gambling market has seen rapid growth since its introduction in July 2026, with nearly $2.9 billion wagered in the first 80 days and over $122 million lost.

Active player accounts have grown from approximately 227,000 in July to nearly 389,000 in September. The growth has raised concerns about addiction, with experts warning of increased problem gamblers. Robert Williams, a gambling researcher at the University of Lethbridge, says the province's expansion is bringing existing gamblers into the regulated market and expects the number of problem gamblers to increase.

Also read 'We often try suicide:' The hidden cost of problem gambling in Canada

Robert Williams Predicts Addiction Growth

He estimates the number of problem gamblers in Alberta could be proportionally smaller than Ontario's due to Albertans' exposure to national gambling advertising. Online gambling removes some barriers associated with visiting a casino, including operating hours and the need to physically handle money. Williams is concerned about the impact of gambling advertising, which can negatively affect young people who often have naive notions about gambling.

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"You can do it anytime, anywhere, as long as you got the money," Rod, a former gambler who has been sponsoring others through Gamblers Anonymous, said. "Then, when you run out of money, you start getting creative on who you can hit up for some money, how you can get more money. " Rod now sponsors others through Gamblers Anonymous and says most newcomers are struggling with online gambling.

Alberta introduced its regulated market partly to move gambling activity away from websites operating outside the province's regulatory framework. In an email to CTV News, a spokesperson for Alberta's justice minister wrote: "Gambling addiction is a major concern for us, so our government's focus is on supporting mental wellness and recovery for anyone who may be struggling.

Self Exclusion System And Regulated Operators

" The province has implemented a centralized self-exclusion system, allowing people to block themselves from participating operators. AIGC CEO Dan Keene said approximately 70 to 75% of the wagering volume reported during the first 80 days came from websites already operating in Alberta before the July launch. Keene stated that the corporation is concerned about gambling-related harm and will continue working with organizations involved in prevention and treatment.

However, the industry is still expanding, and Keene said the number of regulated gambling websites could reach 60 to 65 by the end of the year, up from 51 in late October. Williams expects the ultimate impact on gambling addiction in Alberta remains uncertain.

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"Online gambling is inherently more problematic," Williams said, "and as more people get into that, we'll see more problems associated with it. "