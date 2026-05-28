Alberta's Official Separation Referendum Question Draws Scrutiny Ahead of October Vote

Alberta has officially set the question for its October referendum on separation, one of ten questions on the ballot. The process and logistics of the vote, plus the political controversy surrounding it, are detailed.

Alberta's upcoming referendum question on separation was made official Thursday, mirroring Premier Danielle Smith 's announcement last week. Smith and her cabinet issued an order in council confirming the date and format of the Oct. 19 referendum, along with the precise wording of the question.

The ballot presents two options: Option one states, "Alberta should remain a province of Canada.

" Option two states, "The Government of Alberta should commence the legal process required under the Canadian Constitution to hold a binding provincial referendum on whether or not Alberta should separate from Canada. " Notably, mail-in ballots will not be permitted for this vote. Premier Smith has indicated that she considers a simple majority of 50 per cent plus one to be the threshold for a valid result and has pledged to respect the outcome.

This separation question is one of ten that will be put to Alberta voters on the same day. The other nine questions, announced earlier in February, cover topics ranging from immigration policy to various constitutional concerns. Elections officials have confirmed that the separation referendum question will be the first in a stack of ten unique, colour-coded ballots, one for each question.

According to a spokesperson for the agency, voters will be free to mark an 'X' for their choice or leave any question blank. Michelle Gurney stated, "As with any election, an elector may refuse any or all ballots at the voting station.

" Administering and counting this ten-question referendum is a significant logistical undertaking, estimated to require between 60,000 and 90,000 election officers. To put that in perspective, the higher end of that range would nearly fill Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium twice over. For comparison, the 2023 provincial general election cost taxpayers $37 million and required only about 13,000 election officials. Provincial law mandates that all ballots for this referendum must be hand-counted within 48 hours, with the separation question being tallied first.

The Premier's decision to include this particular question has generated controversy. It has drawn criticism from some of her provincial counterparts and from petitioners on both sides of the separation debate, many of whom have characterized her approach as a betrayal of their respective positions. Smith has maintained that while she shares historical frustrations with the federal government, her goal is simply to gauge public opinion on the matter.

She has explicitly stated that she and her United Conservative Party wish for Alberta to remain in Canada and that she will personally vote for option one. Federal leaders have also weighed in. Prime Minister Mark Carney noted that because Alberta's vote is explicitly non-binding, it does not trigger the federal Clarity Act, which grants Parliament a role in determining the clarity of any future provincial separation question





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