Alberta's Law Society and Bar Association Decline to Help Find Judges for Electoral Boundaries Panel

The Law Society of Alberta and the Canadian Bar Association have declined to assist in finding retired and sitting judges to lead the latest effort to redraw Alberta's electoral boundaries. They cited reservations in a prior letter from acting Chief Justice of Alberta Dawn Pentelechuk as having motivated the decision.

The Law Society of Alberta and the Canadian Bar Association have declined to assist in finding retired and sitting judges to lead the latest effort to redraw Alberta 's electoral boundaries .

Christopher Samuel, president of the Alberta branch of the Canadian Bar Association, cited reservations in a prior letter from acting Chief Justice of Alberta Dawn Pentelechuk as having motivated the decision. The chief justices are the proper entities to circulate this notice, and it would be inappropriate for the CBA to circumvent their decision.

When an electoral boundaries commission is formed, chief justices of the Court of King's Bench and the Court of Appeal are asked to find out if a judge or retired judge can lead the effort. The Alberta branch of the Canadian Bar Association and the Law Society of Alberta have also declined to circulate documents or messages to the courts unless specifically requested to do so by the chiefs themselves.

UCP MLA Brandon Lunty is chairing a legislative committee looking to redraw Alberta's electoral boundaries, and the deadline to submit an expression of interest was previously extended from May 14 to May 26. Based on the review, the chair is meant to submit a report to the committee on or before Oct. 22





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Alberta Electoral Boundaries Law Society Bar Association Chief Justice Retired Judges UCP MLA Legislative Committee Expression Of Interest Deadline Review Report

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