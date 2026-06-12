Alberta's Economy to Outpace Canada Despite Tariff and Geopolitical Challenges, Report Says

A new ATB Financial report forecasts Alberta to lead Canada in employment and GDP growth for 2026-2027, even amid tariff uncertainties, war-related oil price volatility, and a provincial referendum on separatism. The province's reliance on oil revenues and potential pipeline projects shape a cautiously optimistic outlook.

Alberta 's economy is forecast to lead the country in employment and economic growth this year, according to a new quarterly report from ATB Financial titled "Moving fast in the slow lane: Alberta 's economy in 2026 and 2027.

" The province's real GDP growth is projected at 2.6 per cent for 2026 and 2.4 per cent for 2027, compared to national forecasts of 0.8 per cent and 1.9 per cent respectively. This outlook persists despite uncertainties stemming from U.S. tariff policies, the ongoing Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) renegotiations, and geopolitical disruptions like the U.S. and Israel-Iran war affecting global oil supply.

The report highlights that Alberta's economic trajectory remains closely tied to oil prices, particularly with the potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz pushing the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) benchmark to an average of $84 U.S. per barrel this year, a significant increase from the previous $61 forecast. However, oil companies are prioritizing efficiency improvements at existing facilities over new production expansion projects.

A key factor of uncertainty is the upcoming provincial referendum on Alberta's future within Canada, which businesses cite as a top issue impacting the economy. While a potential new West Coast oil pipeline could provide a substantial boost, ATB chief economist Mark Parsons emphasizes a cautious approach, noting additional risks from tariffs and trade agreement negotiations.

Independent economist Moshe Lander cautions that Alberta's outperformance must be viewed in the context of Canada's broader stagnation or potential technical recession, and he flags concerns about the separatism movement's economic impact. Despite positive growth metrics, Albertans continue to grapple with high food and energy costs, and youth unemployment remains elevated





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