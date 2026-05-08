Alberta’s COVID-19 Death Toll Declines, but Experts Warn of Preventable Risks

Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll has been declining, but health experts caution that most deaths remain preventable. The province’s vaccination policies have drawn criticism, with concerns that stricter access to vaccines has left vulnerable populations at risk. As the pandemic evolves, the potential for new variants remains a significant concern.

Alberta ’s COVID-19 death toll continues to decline, marking a positive trend in the ongoing pandemic. However, health experts caution that most of these deaths remain preventable, and the threat of the virus is far from over.

The province has seen a steady decrease in fatalities since the pandemic began, with the 2024-25 season recording 411 confirmed deaths. Dr. Lynora Saxinger, an infectious diseases specialist at the University of Alberta, attributes this decline to partial immunity in the population, largely due to multiple vaccinations and prior infections. She notes that while the burden of disease has lessened, COVID-19 continues to pose a significant risk, particularly as new variants emerge.

The Omicron variant and its descendants remain dominant, but Saxinger warns that a shift to a more severe strain could lead to increased hospitalizations and deaths, similar to the early stages of the pandemic. The Alberta government reports COVID-19 deaths seasonally, from August to August, a method similar to how influenza deaths are tracked. Dr. James Talbot, a former chief medical officer of health for Alberta, highlights the stark contrast between COVID-19 and influenza mortality rates.

While influenza deaths in the province typically number around 25 to 30, COVID-19 has claimed 125 lives, a figure Talbot describes as far from trivial. The government has faced criticism for its vaccination policies, particularly its decision to limit publicly funded vaccines to high-risk groups and charge others for the shot. This approach, according to Talbot, has resulted in one of the lowest immunization rates in the country.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommended that those not at increased risk may receive a vaccine, but Alberta’s stricter policies have drawn sharp rebukes from health experts. Talbot argues that better immunization efforts, particularly among the elderly, could have prevented many hospitalizations and deaths. He points to the strain on emergency departments and hospitals, which were near maximum capacity, as evidence of the preventable burden on the healthcare system.

The Alberta government has defended its policies, citing cost-effectiveness analyses that suggest universal vaccination is not justified for those at lower risk. However, Talbot and other experts contend that the government’s approach has led to unnecessary suffering and preventable hospitalizations. As the pandemic evolves, the potential for new variants remains a concern. Saxinger emphasizes the need for vigilance, noting that a significant shift in the virus could undermine existing immunity and lead to a resurgence of severe cases.

The province’s current policies, while aimed at reducing costs, may leave vulnerable populations at risk. The debate over vaccination strategies continues, with health experts advocating for broader access to vaccines to mitigate the ongoing impact of COVID-19





CBCCalgary / 🏆 78. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

COVID-19 Alberta Vaccination Healthcare Pandemic

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Khamzat Chimaev unbothered by Sean Strickland’s death threatsKhamzat Chimaev is unfazed by Sean Strickland’s trash talk days before their UFC 328 clash.

Read more »

Vanier park officially renamed in honour of Mary Papatsie, Inuk woman whose death remains under investigationA Vanier Park has officially been renamed in honour of Mary Papatsie, an Inuk woman whose death remains under investigation by Ottawa police.

Read more »

California Anti-Israel Protester Only Gets One-Year Sentence in Death of Elderly Man“In light of the potential consequences entering a trial and what could happen, we decided that the best course of action is to accept a probation offer and plead guilty today,”

Read more »

Toronto Mother Found Not Criminally Responsible for Death of Infant SonA 30-year-old Toronto woman has been found not criminally responsible for the death of her four-month-old son after court evidence revealed she suffered from schizophrenia.

Read more »