Alberta’s Acting Chief Justice Declines Request to Find Judges for Electoral Boundaries Commission

Alberta’s acting chief justice has declined an all-party legislative committee’s request for help finding retired and sitting judges to lead the latest effort to redraw Alberta’s electoral boundaries. The chief justices of the Court of King’s Bench and the Court of Appeal are asked to find a judge or a retired judge who can lead the effort to avoid any potential conflict or appearance of conflict.

Alberta ’s acting chief justice has declined an all-party legislative committee’s request for help finding retired and sitting judges to lead the latest effort to redraw Alberta ’s electoral boundaries.

The chief justices of the Court of King’s Bench and the Court of Appeal are asked to find a judge or a retired judge who can lead the effort to avoid any potential conflict or appearance of conflict. Alberta’s electoral boundaries commission is formed every eight to 10 years, and its role is to decide where to position electoral boundaries.

The most recent commission released its final report earlier this year, and the government moved to establish a select special legislative committee with an eye to adding two seats to the map. The all-party committee seeks a judicial chair to lead the effort to redraw Alberta’s electoral boundaries, but the acting chief justice declined to provide any input or forward a letter from the committee.

The committee undertook additional advertising motions to ensure qualified people get a chance to look at the opportunity, and the deadline to submit an expression of interest has been extended. Adèle Kent, a retired Court of King’s Bench of Alberta justice, said she wouldn’t consider getting involved in the current redraw of Alberta’s electoral boundaries due to concerns about the process becoming political and her judicial credibility being impaired.

The committee is seeking a retired or current judge of the Court of King’s Bench or the Alberta Court of Appeal, or a president of a post-secondary institution in Alberta to chair the panel in its review





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