Alberta Rodeo Parade Cancelled After Pro-Province Float Sparks Harassment and Threats

Sundre's annual rodeo parade was cancelled following intense harassment and threats over a pro-Alberta float that was initially rejected by organizers. The incident highlights the escalating tensions surrounding Alberta's separation debate and the challenges of maintaining neutral community spaces.

The cancellation of Sundre 's annual rodeo parade has sparked controversy after a pro- Alberta float was initially barred by organizers seeking to maintain an apolitical stance.

The float, intended to showcase only Alberta flags without overt political messaging, was rejected by the parade committee. This decision triggered a wave of harassment, threats, and online abuse directed at volunteers and board members, including a threat that 1,000 protesters would disrupt the event. Despite the committee later apologizing and inviting the float back, the scale of hostility and the withdrawal of other participants forced organizers to cancel the parade entirely.

Darby Crouch, representing the Sundre Pro Rodeo and Race Association, emphasized that the safety of families and volunteers was paramount, noting that the event is a beloved family tradition. The association's statement clarified that while disagreement is healthy, harassment and personal attacks are unacceptable. This incident occurs against the backdrop of a broader debate in Alberta about separation from Canada, following Premier Danielle Smith's announcement of an October vote on the issue.

The province has seen heightened tensions, including a standoff in Taber over a pro-separatist billboard. Past controversies, such as a 2022 float mocking NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, have made parade committees wary of inflammatory content. The Sundre parade's cancellation underscores how political division can spill over into community events, raising questions about free expression, safety, and the role of local traditions in a polarized climate





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Alberta Separatism Parade Harassment Danielle Smith Sundre Rodeo Political Debate Community Event Cancellation

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