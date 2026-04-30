Alberta Reviews Response to Highway 63 Snowstorm Stranding Hundreds

The Alberta government is conducting a review of its response to a major snowstorm that left up to 400 vehicles stranded on Highway 63 south of Fort McMurray, with drivers trapped for up to 24 hours. The review will focus on communication, response times, and the performance of the highway maintenance contractor.

The Alberta government has initiated a comprehensive review of its response, alongside that of its contracted service providers, to the recent severe snowstorm that left hundreds of motorists stranded on Highway 63 south of Fort McMurray.

The incident, which unfolded last week, saw approximately 300 to 400 vehicles immobilized for up to 24 hours as heavy snowfall and blizzard-like conditions descended upon the region. Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen announced the review at a press conference, emphasizing that it will scrutinize communication protocols between various organizations involved in the emergency response, as well as the timeliness of the provincial and emergency resource deployment.

The aim is to determine the adequacy of the response and to identify any potential repercussions for the highway maintenance contractor responsible for the affected stretch of road. The snowstorm began impacting Highway 63 on Thursday evening, rapidly reducing visibility and causing traffic to grind to a halt approximately 140 kilometers south of Fort McMurray, between Wandering River and Mariana Lake. Drivers found themselves trapped overnight as the snowfall persisted into Friday, creating hazardous conditions and hindering rescue efforts.

The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (RMWB) swiftly mobilized resources, dispatching snowplows, trucks laden with essential supplies like food and water, and a bus to assist those stranded. Despite the challenging circumstances, the RMWB successfully reopened the highway by early Saturday morning, bringing relief to the affected motorists.

However, the ordeal raised critical questions about preparedness, communication, and the speed of response during severe weather events. Staff Sergeant Sabrina Clayton of the Wood Buffalo RCMP confirmed that up to 400 vehicles were at one point stuck on the highway, though thankfully, no serious injuries were reported. Emergency responders did face difficulties reaching a passenger experiencing a medical emergency, highlighting the challenges posed by the extreme weather conditions.

The government’s review is not an isolated action; it is standard procedure following significant weather events, according to Husam Khalo, a spokesperson for Minister Dreeshen. Khalo clarified that any delays in clearing the highway were not attributable to a lack of preparation but rather to the sheer intensity of the storm, the severely limited visibility, the continuous snowfall, and the paramount need to ensure the safety of both crews and tow operators attempting to access the scene.

Tany Yao, the UCP MLA for Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo, expressed his concern over the situation, stating that while the province maintained contact with local authorities and emergency personnel throughout the crisis, he believes a faster mobilization of contractors and emergency services could have been possible. He also questioned the strength of the warnings issued regarding the deteriorating highway conditions, emphasizing the importance of providing timely and accurate information to the public.

Yao’s frustration was palpable, noting that weather forecasts had predicted the storm several days in advance, and he hopes the review will uncover the root causes of the issues and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. The incident underscores the vulnerability of transportation infrastructure to extreme weather and the critical need for robust emergency response plans and effective communication strategies





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