Alberta Review Exposes Calgary Water Mismanagement Before 2024 Rupture

A provincial report reveals Calgary Water mismanagement and underspending contributed to the 2024 Bearspaw South feeder main rupture, detailing governance failures over two decades.

A new provincial review ordered by the Alberta government has concluded that the catastrophic failure of Calgary's largest water main resulted from decades of systemic mismanagement, chronic underspending, and improper handling of critical infrastructure reviews. The independent investigation, conducted by former Alberta Energy Regulator chair David Goldie, identifies specific governance failures that allowed known risks to persist for years before the Bearspaw South feeder main ruptured.

Decades of Governance Failures

The critical failures of the Bearspaw South feeder main in June 2024 and December 2025 were not merely mechanical issues, but symptoms of broken oversight systems within the City of Calgary. David Goldie found that city administration identified weaknesses in risk identification, accountability assignment, and funding allocation, yet failed to implement necessary safeguards. The report emphasizes that these institutional gaps prevented the city from adequately addressing infrastructure decay despite having clear warnings.

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Reviews and analysis of the feeder main conducted over two decades consistently identified structural issues with the pipe. Despite this knowledge, the city did not properly inspect or repair the known defects. Goldie and his team reviewed more than 58,000 documents, emails, and other records provided by the city, and conducted 50 interviews with current and former city administrators, mayors, councillors, and other staff members to uncover the full scope of the administrative breakdown.

2015 Report Ignored by Council

Nearly a decade before the initial rupture, an independent report into the handling of the city's water system recommended significant changes in oversight and accountability, yet the majority of these recommendations never reached city council for decision or direction. In January 2015, Calgary hired utility advisory firm Raftelis to conduct a comprehensive review of the water system's governance, finances, and management. The resulting report highlighted structural weaknesses in financial management and governance that could undermine future decisions, even if it did not label the utility as poorly run at the time.

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The Raftelis report made nine specific recommendations, but only four were sent to council for consideration. Senior administration, led by then city manager Jeffrey Fielding, debated the recommendations privately. The Goldie report found that former mayor Naheed Nenshi and his chief of staff were included in an advance briefing stream and received the draft-final report, but there is no evidence it was provided to other councillors. The handling of this review was described as irregular, improper, and improvident, as administration prevented council from considering major governance choices.

Chronic Underspending on Infrastructure

For many years, Calgary's water utility consistently underspent the money it had been approved for to maintain and replace critical infrastructure. Over the period from 2006 to 2024, the utility underspent its capital allotment by an average of approximately 35 per cent. This chronic underinvestment meant that the utility could not compare favorably with national averages regarding infrastructure replacement, especially when accounting for population growth and inflation.

While David Goldie noted that spending the full budget would not have necessarily prevented the Bearspaw South feeder main from rupturing in June 2024, the lack of investment left the system vulnerable. Councillors were often not given a full picture of infrastructure risk, deferred maintenance backlogs, and the consequences of delayed capital projects. This lack of transparency hindered the ability of elected officials to make informed decisions about resource allocation for critical public utilities.

20 Recommendations for Reform

The newly released provincial report sets out 20 recommendations to be considered by city leadership, ranging from governance improvements to enhanced asset management plans and better financial planning. To address the complex oversight issues, Goldie endorses a move to create a municipally controlled corporation to better handle the supervision of the water system. In the long term, integration into Enmax should also be considered to improve operational efficiency and accountability.

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The 124-page provincial report cost $1.2 million to produce, with about half of that amount spent so far on paying for legal and IT costs, along with compensating a team of subject matter experts for their detailed analysis. The findings serve as a stark warning about the consequences of deferring maintenance and obscuring infrastructure risks from elected officials, setting a new standard for transparency in municipal water management.