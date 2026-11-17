A new report co-chaired by Preston Manning urges Western Canadian provinces to assert more control over shared jurisdictions like immigration while remaining in Canada.

A comprehensive new report examining the political future of Alberta and Western Canada suggests that provinces can legitimately seek greater sovereignty without leaving Confederation. The document, published on November 17, 2026, serves as a strategic roadmap for addressing the persistent and widening divide between the western provinces and the federal government in Ottawa.

Report Origins And Key Leadership

The report was the direct result of a two-day video conference held in September, which brought together delegates from across the region to discuss strategies for regional empowerment. The initiative was co-chaired by Preston Manning, the conservative elder statesman and former leader of the Reform Party, who has long been a central figure in western Canadian political discourse.

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Manning, who previously led the Reform Party, provided the necessary political gravitas to the project. His involvement signals a serious intent to influence federal policy through institutional channels rather than through outright secessionist movements. The video conference format allowed for broad participation while focusing specifically on legal and political mechanisms for asserting provincial rights.

Immigration And Shared Jurisdiction Strategies

The core recommendation of the report is that provinces should aggressively take more control of their own jurisdiction and actively test the boundaries in areas with shared responsibility. Immigration is identified as a primary area where provinces should challenge federal dominance. The report argues that western provinces have a distinct right to influence who enters their labor markets based on local economic needs.

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This recommendation comes in the wake of an October referendum in Alberta where voters rejected holding a second, binding referendum on separation from Canada. Instead, Albertans voted on nine other questions, with a clear majority indicating that Alberta should take more control over immigration. This mandate provides the political legitimacy for the report's aggressive stance on jurisdictional boundaries.

The document suggests that by pushing against the limits of federal authority in shared areas, provinces can force a renegotiation of the constitutional balance of power. This approach avoids the high costs and uncertainties of secession while still achieving significant policy autonomy. The strategy relies on legal challenges and administrative friction to compel Ottawa to concede more power.

Diplomatic Tactics And Federal Relations

In addition to legal strategies, the report recommends that provinces improve how they make demands in letters to the prime minister. It argues that current diplomatic communications are often ineffective and lacks the precision needed to hold the federal government accountable. The text calls for more structured and legally sound correspondence that clearly outlines provincial positions.

The document also advises provinces to better lay out or clarify agreements with Ottawa. By formalizing these arrangements, provinces can create binding expectations that are harder for federal ministers to ignore or reinterpret. This move aims to replace vague verbal understandings with concrete written contracts that protect provincial interests.

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Impact On Western Canadian Politics

This publication by The Canadian Press, authored by Dayne Patterson, marks a significant shift in how western provinces approach their relationship with the federal center. The report provides a unified voice for the region, moving beyond isolated provincial actions to a coordinated strategy. It challenges the narrative that sovereignty requires separation.

The recommendations are likely to provoke a strong response from federal officials. Ottawa may view the push for greater provincial control in immigration as a direct challenge to federal authority over citizenship. The coming months will reveal whether the federal government is willing to negotiate or if it will contest these claims in court.

For residents of Alberta and other western provinces, this report offers a new framework for political engagement. It suggests that meaningful change is possible within the existing constitutional structure. The success of this approach will depend on the willingness of provincial governments to implement these recommendations consistently.