New data reveals a 99% drop in corporate renewable projects in Alberta since 2023, sparking debate over the province's energy transition and regulatory framework.

Corporate investment in renewable energy projects within Alberta has collapsed by 99 percent since August 2023, according to data released by the Business Renewables Centre Canada. This sharp decline follows a seven-month moratorium on new project approvals that the province implemented during that month, which critics argue has triggered three years of persistent regulatory instability.

Jorden Dye, director of the Business Renewables Centre Canada and an initiative of the Pembina Institute, states that the initial pause failed to stabilize the market. Instead, it initiated a prolonged period where the Alberta government continued to introduce new regulations and restrictions. These policy shifts have deterred developers from bringing forward new renewable energy initiatives, causing the province to slowly relinquish its historical position as the national leader in this sector.

Also read Deadly rabbit disease outbreak sweeps through snowshoe hares in Alberta

National Leadership Erosion

The shift in provincial dynamics is evident in recent rankings where Nova Scotia surpassed Alberta in securing corporate renewable energy deals for the year 2025. Dye highlights that other provinces, including British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec, are actively issuing major calls for renewable energy projects. This competitive landscape suggests that Alberta's regulatory environment has become a liability, pushing potential investors toward jurisdictions with more predictable policy frameworks.

Operational Success Amidst Stagnation

In stark contrast to the broader market stall, the 188,000-panel Sollair Energy Project located just north of Airdrie successfully became operational in December 2024. Developed by General Land and Power, this 75-megawatt facility generates sufficient electricity to power approximately 23,000 homes. It stands as the final project approved for development prior to the implementation of the 2023 moratorium, securing its place in the grid before the subsequent regulatory freeze took effect.

Advertisement

Mark Owerko, managing partner of General Land and Power, described the decision to diversify from the oil and gas sector as a strategic opportunity based on specific engineering studies. The company, which has operated for eight years, built the solar facility on 480 acres of farmland that it owns. Owerko expressed relief that the project received approval before the policy changes, noting that while the moratorium helped lower energy rates for consumers, it simultaneously discouraged the long-term investment necessary for renewable growth.

Government Defense of Policy

The Ministry of Affordability and Utilities rejected the characterization that renewable investment in Alberta has stalled, calling such claims misleading. The ministry pointed to the province's current standing of 23,415 megawatts of total installed generation capacity against a peak demand of 12,800 megawatts, indicating a significant surplus of electricity. Officials argue that the industry is simply responding to current market demand rather than facing a collapse in interest.

The ministry further defended its approach by emphasizing a cost-causation strategy designed to protect ratepayers from bearing the costs of unnecessary new transmission lines. They stated that the government supports a strong investment climate and outlined a clear, responsible path forward for renewables. The ministry also noted that Alberta remains home to the majority of new renewable energy development in Canada in recent years, with 2,000 megawatts of installed solar capacity representing the second-largest total in the country.