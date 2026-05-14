Alberta Removes Creeping Bellflower from Prohibited Noxious Weeds List

The Alberta government has ceased regulating creeping bellflower as a prohibited weed, though experts warn the invasive species remains a significant threat to urban gardens and local ecosystems.

The province of Alberta has recently implemented a significant change to its environmental regulations by removing the creeping bellflower from its official list of prohibited noxious weeds.

Effective as of January, this administrative shift means that residents and landowners are no longer legally mandated under the provincial Weed Control Act to keep this specific invasive species under control. For years, the creeping bellflower, recognized by its striking purple blossoms and an incredibly resilient root system, has been a point of contention for gardeners and municipal authorities alike.

In urban centers such as Calgary, the provincial list served as the foundation for the Community Standards Bylaw, which allowed the city to penalize property owners with fines if the weed was not eradicated from their land. The removal of the plant from the prohibited list effectively ends this era of enforced removal at the provincial level. Despite the change in legal status, environmental experts are urging caution.

Megan Evans, the executive director of the Alberta Invasive Species Council, has pointed out that a change in regulation does not alter the biological reality of the plant. The creeping bellflower remains an aggressive invader that can cause substantial damage to gardens, lawns, and wider natural ecosystems. Native to Europe and western Asia, the plant was originally introduced to North America through the horticultural trade, where its aesthetic appeal made it a popular choice for planting.

However, its beauty is offset by its stubborn nature. The plant utilizes a deep underground root system characterized by tubers and fragments that can sprout new growth even after the main plant has been removed. This biological trait makes the creeping bellflower one of the most challenging species to manage, as it requires immense time and physical energy to dig out the roots completely to prevent regrowth.

A spokesperson for the Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation explained that the decision to remove the weed from the regulated list was based on the fact that enforcement had not proven effective in urban settings. While the province continues to manage and control the species in rural areas to protect agricultural interests, the urban struggle was deemed inefficient.

However, the government clarified that the creeping bellflower is still classified as an invasive species. Municipalities still hold the power to manage the plant through local bylaws, and residents are encouraged to check with their local government for specific guidance. The primary recommendation for those dealing with the plant remains the same: the most effective way to stop its spread is to physically dig out as much of the root system as possible.

Furthermore, there is a hidden risk in how this invasive species spreads through urban communities. Evans notes that many people unknowingly introduce creeping bellflower into their yards by purchasing generic wildflower seed packets. Because these packets often lack detailed specifications regarding the species included, they can frequently contain seeds of the invasive bellflower. To prevent this accidental introduction, experts suggest that gardeners avoid generic mixes and instead source their seeds from verified native plant suppliers.

The current strategy for urban areas has shifted from total eradication—which is often impractical—to a focus on containment and preventing the spread of the weed into new, vulnerable natural areas. This approach highlights the importance of public education and responsible gardening practices in maintaining the ecological health of the region





CBCCalgary / 🏆 78. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Creeping Bellflower Alberta Invasive Species Weed Control Environmental Policy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Scope of access to leaked Alberta voter list may be incomplete: Elections AlbertaElections Alberta says the separatist group at the centre of a massive voter information breach may not have shared the full list of individuals who accessed its public database.

Read more »

Decision to approve Alberta separation petition was 'unreasonable,' judge rulesAn Alberta Court of King’s Bench justice has quashed Elections Alberta’s approval of a petition for a referendum on Alberta independence from separatist group Stay Free Alberta.

Read more »

Scope of access to leaked Alberta voter list may be incomplete: Elections AlbertaNational Newswatch: Canada's most comprehensive site for political news and views.

Read more »

PM Carney says Canada is ‘best place’ for Alberta after judge overturns Alberta separation petitionPrime Minister Mark Carney says Canada is the “best place” for Alberta as a referendum on separatism is now in question.

Read more »