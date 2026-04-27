Alberta Referendum Website Sparks Bias Complaints Over Immigration Policy Messaging

A pro-immigration group accuses the Alberta government of using a new referendum website to promote a one-sided view on immigration policies, raising concerns about fairness in the upcoming vote. The complaint highlights omissions in the website’s presentation of tax contributions by temporary residents and criticizes recent legislative changes that removed advertising restrictions for standalone referendums.

A pro-immigration advocacy group has filed a formal complaint with Elections Alberta , alleging that the provincial government's newly launched referendum website is using taxpayer funds to promote a biased perspective.

The group, led by Edmonton lawyer Avnish Nanda, argues that the website presents information in a way that favors a 'yes' vote on the nine referendum questions scheduled for October 19. These questions cover constitutional amendments and changes to Alberta's immigration system, including proposals to impose fees on non-permanent residents for accessing healthcare and education services.

Nanda points out that the website highlights the costs of temporary residents to Alberta taxpayers—estimated at over $1 billion annually—without acknowledging the tax contributions made by these individuals.

'People on work or student visas pay taxes and contribute to our economy. The government’s omission of this fact is misleading,' Nanda stated. The complaint comes amid broader concerns about the fairness of the referendum process. Until recently, Alberta’s election laws restricted government advertising during referendums held alongside general elections.

However, a legislative amendment in July 2025 removed these restrictions for standalone referendums, a change Nanda describes as a 'loophole' that allows the government to influence public opinion.

'This was illegal just months ago for a reason—governments should never tilt the scales in elections or referendums,' he said. Premier Danielle Smith defended the website, asserting that it provides factual information in an accessible manner. She acknowledged the government’s support for the policies in question, which were shaped by public consultations through the Alberta Next Panel.

'These are policies we believe in, and we’re seeking a mandate from Albertans,' Smith said. However, political scientist Lori Williams of Mount Royal University cautioned that while governments typically advocate for their preferred outcomes in referendums, the information presented must be clear and balanced.

'The website should explain the potential impact of these policies, including how internal migration from other provinces could also affect costs,' Williams noted. She added that transparency in the government’s data sources is essential for voters to make informed decisions. The controversy follows earlier criticism of the Alberta Next Panel’s survey questions, which were revised after public feedback deemed them misleading. The government maintains that the referendum questions reflect Albertans’ priorities, including sustainable immigration and provincial sovereignty.

As the October vote approaches, the debate over the website’s neutrality underscores broader tensions about fairness in Alberta’s democratic processes





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