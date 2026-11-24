The Alberta RCMP has issued an apology for a misleading statement suggesting Fiasal Hussein may have played a role in his own murder. The force clarifies the boy was a exploited victim and outlines the severe nature of child recruitment crimes.

The Alberta RCMP has issued a formal apology for a press conference statement that incorrectly implied 12-year-old Fiasal Hussein might have contributed to his own tragic death. Trevor Daroux, the commanding officer for the Alberta RCMP, publicly acknowledged the error in language used by an officer during a mid-October briefing. This clarification comes months after the kidnapping and killing of the young boy, which initially shocked the community and drew national attention to the vulnerability of children in urban environments.

Clarifying Victim Responsibility in Tragedy

The core of the apology addresses specific wording used by an RCMP spokesperson who previously stated that "whatever challenges or choices may have led to his untimely death, he was still a child with a future ahead of him." Trevor Daroux explicitly stated that this phrasing wrongly suggested the boy bore any responsibility for the circumstances surrounding his murder. The force confirmed that Fiasal was unequivocally a victim who was exploited, and they deeply regret that their previous words caused additional emotional harm to his grieving family, friends, and the wider community.

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Three Charged with First-Degree Murder

Investigations into the death of the 12-year-old have led to significant legal developments within the Alberta justice system. Three individuals have been formally charged with kidnapping and first-degree murder in connection with the crime. The RCMP emphasized that the initial comments were a misstep in terminology and do not reflect the legal reality or the facts established by law enforcement. Daroux stressed that the child was exploited and manipulated, not a participant in his own demise, and that the force is committed to ensuring public understanding aligns with the truth of the case.

Warning on Criminal Recruitment Tactics

Beyond the apology, the RCMP used this moment to highlight a disturbing global trend involving the recruitment and exploitation of young people. Trevor Daroux explained that criminals actively weaponize the vulnerabilities of children through a combination of manipulation, coercion, intimidation, and threats of violence. He noted that these perpetrators often convince their targets that they are trapped, alone, and have nowhere else to turn. The force clarified that for these children, leaving the situation may not feel like a viable option due to genuine fears of violence or retaliation against themselves and their loved ones.

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Official Stance on Child Exploitation

The Alberta RCMP reiterated that child exploitation is never a matter of youthful mistakes or poor choices made by the victim. The organization wants to send a clear message to children who may be in similar situations: they are not alone, and being exploited does not make them responsible for the actions of those who exploit them. Daroux emphasized that the complexity of these criminal operations is designed to isolate victims and remove their sense of agency, which is why law enforcement must remain vigilant in correcting misconceptions about victim culpability.

Resources for Help and Support

In light of these revelations, the RCMP has directed anyone who may be struggling with exploitation to reach out for professional support. The force specifically recommended that children contact the Kids Help Phone, a dedicated resource for youth in crisis. The number 1-800-668-6868 is available for immediate assistance, and further resources can be accessed online at kidshelpphone.ca. This outreach is part of a broader effort to ensure that vulnerable youth understand they have support systems available to them.