Alberta has introduced legislation to scrap mandatory public fatality inquiries for deaths in police or prison custody, giving the Chief Medical Examiner more discretion, while three Calgary officers face manslaughter charges in the death of Jon Wells.

The Alberta government is proposing changes to provincial law that would eliminate mandatory public fatality inquiries for people who die in prison or police custody, a move the province says aims to clear a backlog of investigations.

The bill, tabled Monday afternoon in the Alberta Legislature, proposes establishing new criteria that would determine whether a death is sent for public inquiry, a change provincial Justice Minister Mickey Amery said would help grieving families get answers into the circumstances of their loved ones' deaths. What this is suggesting is that we narrow the mandatory wide net that is currently cast, Mr. Amery told reporters at a news conference.

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Manslaughter Charges Laid Against Calgary Police

The new legislation was tabled on the same day that Alberta's police watchdog announced that manslaughter charges have been laid against three officers with the Calgary Police Service after a 42-year-old Indigenous man died after an encounter with police in a hotel lobby. A fatality inquiry has not been called in that case.

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The changes Mr. Amery unveiled on Monday were included with an unrelated set of proposed amendments to other Alberta legislation, including new restrictions on which parties can access the provincial voters list. The proposed updates to the province's Fatality Inquiries Act would give the Chief Medical Examiner more information to help reach conclusions about an individual's death and narrow the circumstances under which in-custody deaths would be investigated by a judge, Mr. Amery said.

Fatality inquiries are non-criminal court proceedings that are investigated by a judge, most commonly after a death in custody, in child welfare or in a workplace. They are intended to provide insight into how similar deaths can be prevented. Earlier this year, the Alberta government ordered a public inquiry into the death of Prashant Sreekumar, a 44-year-old father of three who died while waiting for eight hours in an Edmonton emergency room.

Public Inquiry Criteria Change Proposed

Currently, public inquiries are mandatory when a person dies in jail or in police custody, regardless of whether an investigation would yield new death-prevention recommendations. If the new amendments pass, the province would instead require public inquiries only where they would best serve the public interest.

Certain deaths that occur in police or state custody are often explained without needing a public inquiry, Mr. Amery said, but they are nevertheless subject to a lengthy investigation that can take longer than a decade to complete. He pointed to a person's history of terminal illness or addiction as examples of circumstances that may not require a public inquiry.

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Oftentimes the feedback that we're receiving is that some of these are so obvious, despite the recommendation that they proceed - that there are no conclusions because they already know what the conclusions are going to be. The proposed legislation says the Chief Medical Examiner would be equipped with more personal and health information to guide their decision whether to initiate a public inquiry.

Chief Medical Examiner Gains More Power

We think that that change alone is going to be able to achieve remarkable efficiencies in how they make their conclusions and how they report to families, Mr. Amery said. Separately, on Monday, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said three Calgary officers had been arrested and charged with manslaughter in the case of a man who died in 2024 after hotel staff called police asking to remove him from the lobby.

The 42-year-old man, Jon Wells, was tackled to the ground after he resisted an officer trying to grab him, ASIRT said. He was then punched in the head, restrained and sedated, the watchdog said. Emergency crews found him unresponsive and he was declared dead a short while later. ASIRT did not say whether a public inquiry into Mr. Wells's death will be launched.

The proposed changes come as the province also introduced separate amendments that would impose a security deposit and fines of up to $1 million aimed at preventing elector list misuse.