Alberta Privacy Commissioner Diane McLeod details extensive personal data transfer risks in the Play Alberta sale, outlining mandatory 90-day opt-out periods for players under new regulations.

The Alberta Privacy Commissioner has issued a formal warning regarding the extensive personal data that would be transferred to a potential buyer of Play Alberta. Commissioner Diane McLeod clarified that the sale involves the disclosure of highly detailed user information as part of the asset acquisition. This disclosure encompasses identity details, financial records, and behavioral data collected from active players on the platform.

Required 90-Day Opt-Out Period for Players

The purchaser of Play Alberta will be legally required to offer account holders a 90-day window to opt out of the data transfer process. This measure, introduced through an order in council on Monday by the Alberta iGaming Corporation (AiGC), allows players to prevent their private information from being sold to the new owner. Users who exercise this right will ensure their data remains excluded from the transaction assets.

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Extensive Personal Data Included in Sale

The category of information slated for transfer is described as extremely detailed and comprehensive by the privacy office. Shared assets include identity and registration details, credit worthiness verification results, and IP address geolocation data. Financial account information, payment details, gameplay history, and wagering activity are also included in the disclosure package.

Corporate Governance and Stakeholder Concerns

Alberta's privacy commissioner Diane McLeod stated that the AiGC framework addresses most concerns regarding the transfer of account holder information. Despite this mitigation, she emphasized that account holders need to be fully aware of the specific data points involved in the transaction. The order in council aims to balance corporate asset transfer with individual privacy rights in the digital gaming sector.

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Regulatory Measures and Compliance Details

The regulatory framework established by the Alberta iGaming Corporation includes specific provisions to protect consumer privacy during corporate transitions. The order in council mandates that the buyer must provide clear opt-out mechanisms within the 90-day period. This ensures that players retain control over their personal data even when the operational entity changes hands.

Financial and Risk Data Disclosure Scope

Beyond basic identity information, the data transfer includes sensitive records related to customer service interactions and transaction history. Information concerning anti-money laundering risk, potential fraud indicators, and high-limit transactions is also part of the disclosed assets. This level of detail allows the buyer to fully assess the risk profile and operational history of the user base.

Impact on Player Rights and Future Steps

Players who choose not to opt out will see their information sold and disclosed to the buyer as part of the Play Alberta assets. The 90-day opt-out window serves as the primary mechanism for individuals to retain privacy in this transaction. The Alberta iGaming Corporation continues to oversee the implementation of these measures to ensure compliance with provincial privacy standards.