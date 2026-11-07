Alberta Premier Supports Calgary Diwali Event with Family Funding Pledges

Premier Danielle Smith joined Calgary Diwali celebrations, highlighting $3.3 million in family support and Khalsa School expansion funding to aid growing communities.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith attended a Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas celebration in Calgary on Saturday, using the occasion to highlight the contributions of South Asian communities to the province. The event took place at the Rio Banquet Hall in north east Calgary, bringing together government officials, ministers, and community members for a shared cultural experience.

Celebrating Community Contributions and Heritage

Premier Smith opened her remarks by acknowledging the irreplaceable impact that Hindus, Sikhs, and other South Asian residents have had on Alberta over generations. She noted that these communities create jobs, grow the economy, contribute to politics and civic life, strengthen the healthcare system, and welcome newcomers.

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The Premier emphasized that Alberta is lucky to have such a strong legacy of community engagement. Diwali is a festival of lights celebrated by multiple faiths, including Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs, characterized by prayers, family gatherings, and fireworks. The core theme across all celebrations is the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

Bandi Chhor Divas and Freedom Themes

Rajan Sawhney, Minister of Indigenous Relations, spoke about the significance of Bandi Chhor Divas, which marks the release of Guru Hargobind and 52 imprisoned Hindu kings. As a Sikh and a mother, Sawhney shared that the story touches his heart every time, reminding everyone how precious freedom is.

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He stated that true freedom means standing up for others and that the two celebrations share one message rooted in family, faith, and freedom. The speeches given by Smith and Sawhney focused heavily on the importance of family values and the shared heritage of the attendees.

Government Funding for Khalsa School Calgary

Premier Smith highlighted several government announcements made earlier in the year aimed at supporting families and children. A key example was the $3.3 million allocation for the Khalsa School Calgary, which teaches through a Sikh perspective. The funding supports an expansion project designed to create additional learning spaces.

Khalsa School Principal Herpinder Gill explained that the expansion will accommodate more students and better serve the growing needs of the community. The school, founded in 2007 with 52 students, now enrolls 700 students. Gill noted that the funding will create more opportunities for future generations of students.

Community Growth and Future Prospects

Premier Smith added that the funding commitment represents the growing South Asian community in Alberta. She remarked that it is a testament to the growth of these communities that significant construction work is required to meet demand. The event concluded with traditional prayers, songs, and dancers, reinforcing the cultural connections within the region.