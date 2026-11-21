Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says schools can use existing flagpoles or indoor stands to meet new flag rules, after school boards warned of millions in costs. The education minister plans to change the rules so divisions avoid extra costs.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says schools do not have to buy multiple flagpoles to comply with upcoming legislation that requires both the Alberta and Canadian flags to be flown outside each school.

Speaking on her Saturday morning radio program, Your Province, Your Premier, Smith responded to a caller who asked about the province imposing changes on municipalities and school boards and then making them pay for it. Earlier this week, controversy erupted over the new rules, set to take effect in January, which mandate that both the Albertan and Canadian flags be flown outside each school.

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School Boards Flagpole Costs

The Calgary Board of Education said it would need to order and install 223 more flagpoles because many schools only have one. The division said it could cost up to $4 million. A spokesperson for the Edmonton Public School Board said it would need to order at least 170 flagpoles, but it does not yet have an estimated cost.

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On Wednesday, Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides said he plans to change the rules so that school divisions do not incur additional costs. Smith elaborated on possible alternatives during her radio show. There are some schools that have two flag poles, some that have one, and some that have none, Smith said Saturday morning. We want kids to walk into a school feeling proud about their provincial heritage and proud about their national heritage, she added.

That is what we are trying to achieve. If we can put them outside because there are two existing flagpoles, great. If there is only one, we are moving to a point where that then fly the Canadian one, and then have the Alberta one in the door, she continued. And if you do not have flagpoles at all, then just have them on the stand-up flag poles once you walk into the foyer.

Opposition Criticizes Flag Mandate

We have those all over the legislature, so there is an easy way for us to solve that. The current writing also restricts what flags can be displayed on school property, with some restrictions. On Wednesday, Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi criticized the confusion caused by shifting flagpole mandates.

The UCP dictated the law, passed it in the legislature, but did not even bother to visit a school, do any research, or talk to the people who work there, Nenshi said on social media. The Alberta provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, Thursday, July 23, 2026 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld