Alberta Premier Smith says U.S. midterm results vindicate her tariff stance as new poll shows approval slipping among general voters but UCP support holds

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the Democratic sweep in the U.S. midterms vindicates her opposition to tariffs, while a new poll shows her approval slipping but UCP voters still backing her.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the Democratic sweep in the U.S. midterm elections vindicates her approach to the cross-border trade war. Smith made the comments on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026.

A new poll released the same day shows Smith's approval is slipping. However, UCP voters still back the premier, according to the poll. The U.S. midterm elections were held Tuesday. Democrats took control of both houses of Congress and flipped long-held Republican Senate seats and state-level positions.

Also read Alberta to lawyer up if NDP challenges electoral boundary report: Smith

Midterm Sweep Rebukes Trump Trade Policies

The results are widely seen as a widespread rebuke of President Donald Trump and his policies. That includes his treatment of trading partners such as Canada. Smith says her government has always opposed tariffs and the harms they cause on both sides of the border. She says the midterm results are a vindication of that approach.

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Smith says she hopes the midterm results create an opportunity to improve the relationship between Canada and the U.S. Her comments came as Alberta deals with the ongoing trade dispute. As a result of the ongoing trade dispute, Smith's government also announced a new policy today. It will prioritize Albertan and Canadian companies for small government contracts. Smith spoke to the media in Calgary, Alta.

, on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. The Canadian Press reported her remarks on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. The poll and Smith's comments both emerged on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, after the Democratic sweep. The poll shows Smith's popularity has taken a hit.

Poll Shows UCP Voters Still Back Smith

Still, UCP voters continue to back her, the poll found. The poll was released as Smith commented on the U.S. midterms. The midterm elections were swept by the Democrats. They took both houses of Congress and flipped Republican seats at the state level.

The outcome is widely viewed as a rebuke of Trump. His approach to trading partners like Canada was part of that. Smith's government has consistently opposed tariffs throughout the dispute. She says tariffs harm both sides of the border.

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New Procurement Policy Targets Canadian Companies

Smith says she hopes the results lead to a better Canada-U.S. relationship. Her government announced the new procurement policy today. The policy prioritizes Albertan and Canadian companies for small government contracts. It comes amid the ongoing trade dispute.

Smith's comments and the poll both emerged on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. Smith spoke to media in Calgary on Oct. 21, 2026.