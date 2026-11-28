Premier Danielle Smith confirms Alberta will not change abortion laws, contradicting Minister Adriana LaGrange's remarks at the UCP annual meeting about ongoing reviews.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has definitively stated that the provincial government has no plans to review or alter the current abortion policy. This clarification comes in direct response to recent reports suggesting that health minister Adriana LaGrange indicated an ongoing review of access to pregnancy termination services. The Premier's office moved quickly to quell any speculation regarding a shift in the province's reproductive health stance.

Premier Smith Confirms Unchanged Policy

Premier Danielle Smith explicitly stated that Alberta's approach to abortion remains fixed and will not be subject to change. Her press secretary, Ryan Fournier, emphasized that the government's position is clear regarding these services. He wrote in an email to CTV News that the minister did not say the government is reviewing access to abortion. The official line is that safe, publicly funded reproductive and sexual health services are available across Alberta and that will not change.

Also read Alberta Separatists Challenge Premier Smith's Unity Pledge Ahead of UCP AGM

The statement from Smith's office serves to reinforce the status quo despite public comments made by her cabinet member. Fournier noted that while elected officials hold a range of personal and religious beliefs, the government policy remains clear and unchanged. He added that officials are briefed on a range of federal-provincial health nuances, but these briefings do not equate to a policy shift. The government maintains that its current approach to pregnancy termination services is final for the foreseeable future.

LaGrange Remarks Spark Controversy at UCP Meeting

The confusion arose from comments made by Minister for Hospital and Surgical Health Services Adriana LaGrange. She spoke to a room full of about 2,000 United Conservative Party members at the annual general meeting. The Globe and Mail and Western Standard reported her remarks on Friday night. LaGrange described it as unfortunate that abortion is legally protected by the federal government.

Advertisement

During her address, LaGrange called it a disgrace that Alberta is the only country without a law to protect the unborn. She told the crowd that a review is ongoing and she anticipates getting briefed on that in the very near future. This statement suggested a potential interest in legislative action, which contradicted the Premier's later clarification. LaGrange, who is Catholic, previously spent 26 years with a Red Deer organization that opposes abortion. Her background has often drawn attention when health policy is discussed.

Despite her personal stance, LaGrange acknowledged the legal reality in her remarks. She stated that while lots can be done, they do have to make it available. This admission highlighted the tension between her personal religious views and the legal requirements of her ministerial role. The comments were made on the first night of the UCP annual general meeting. This event is drawing about 8,500 members to participate in board elections and governance debates.

Opposition Critics Accuse Government of Culture Wars

Political opponents have seized on the Minister's comments to criticize the ruling party's priorities. Sarah Hoffman, an NDP MLA and former health minister, said LaGrange's comments were another example of the UCP spouting conservative talking points. She argued that Premier Smith is looking for another front in her pointless culture wars. Hoffman stated that Smith sounds like she found it in attacking a woman's right to choose.

NDP criticism emphasizes the party's stance on bodily autonomy and reproductive rights. Sarah Hoffman declared that Alberta's NDP has always and always will stand with women. The opposition views the minister's remarks as an attack on established rights rather than a genuine policy inquiry. This accusation adds to the political pressure on the Smith administration to maintain a unified front on sensitive social issues. The government's swift denial aims to neutralize the narrative that it is seeking to restrict access.

Advertisement

AGM Agenda and Future Legislative Steps

The controversy occurred against the backdrop of the United Conservative Party's annual gathering. Members also vote on policies they'd like the government to bring to the legislature. However, abortion has not been a topic that's been on the UCP agenda for the fall sitting. It also isn't slated for discussion, according to this year's AGM agenda. The focus of the meeting remains on internal governance and board elections.

The Premier's intervention ensures that abortion policy does not become a central debate in the immediate legislative calendar. By clarifying that no review is officially underway, Smith seeks to prevent further disruption. The government intends to maintain its current service delivery models without legislative interference. This decision aligns with existing federal protections and provincial healthcare mandates. The administration will continue to fund reproductive services as it has in previous years. No new hearings or committee reviews on this specific issue are scheduled at this time.