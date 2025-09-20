Alberta Premier Signs MOU with Ontario and Saskatchewan, Other News in Brief

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith signs memorandum of understanding with Ontario and Saskatchewan during Canada's Premiers meeting, plus a roundup of other national and international news.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith addressed the media following the signing of a memorandum of understanding ( MOU ) with the premiers of Ontario and Saskatchewan during the 2025 summer meetings of Canada 's Premiers held at the Deerhurst Resort in Huntsville, Ontario , on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. The Premier highlighted the collaborative spirit underpinning the agreement, emphasizing the commitment of the three provinces to work together on key areas of mutual interest.

Specific details of the MOU were not immediately available, but sources indicated the agreement focused on interprovincial cooperation in areas such as economic development, infrastructure projects, and energy policy. This represents a significant step towards bolstering regional collaboration, creating a more unified approach to address shared challenges and opportunities. The discussions also touched upon strategies to improve the flow of goods and services across provincial borders, reduce regulatory burdens, and create a more conducive environment for businesses to thrive. Premier Smith reiterated the importance of provincial autonomy while underscoring the value of coordinated action in advancing the collective interests of the participating provinces. Further details will be released as the collaborative work continues.





