Alberta Premier Seeks Quebec Meeting on Separatism and Energy Corridor

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith plans to meet Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette to discuss separatism and an east-west energy corridor, aiming for stronger provincial partnerships.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is planning a trip to Quebec City this week for a meeting with her Quebec counterpart, Premier Christine Fréchette. The meeting is expected to cover a range of topics, including the ongoing discussions around separatism and the potential for an east-west energy corridor .

Smith expressed her hopes that Fréchette would be open to discussing the energy corridor, which she believes could strengthen Canada s energy independence. During a news conference in Calgary on Monday, Smith spoke about the upcoming trip and emphasized the importance of collaboration between the two provinces. She noted that despite the rise of separatist sentiments in both provinces, she and Fréchette share a commitment to remaining within Canada while pursuing greater autonomy.

I think that we can have a strong partnership between Quebec and Alberta, not only on how we repair the country so it gets back to the way it was initially intended to run, but also on an energy corridor, Smith said. The energy corridor proposal aims to create a pipeline or transmission line that would transport oil, gas, or electricity from Alberta to Quebec and potentially to Atlantic Canada.

This would reduce reliance on foreign energy and improve national energy security. However, previous attempts at similar projects have faced significant political and environmental opposition, particularly in Quebec. Smith acknowledged the challenges but remains optimistic. Every time I have met with leadership in Quebec, I have talked about developing a self-sufficient energy sector, she said.

The meeting comes at a time when separatist movements in both provinces are gaining traction. In Alberta, there has been increased talk of sovereignty and independence, driven by frustration with federal policies on energy and climate. In Quebec, the Parti Québécois has been pushing for a new referendum on independence. Despite these pressures, Smith and Fréchette have both publicly stated their preference for staying in Canada while seeking more powers for their provinces.

Smith s visit to Quebec City is part of a broader effort to build alliances with other provinces that share Alberta s concerns about federal overreach. She recently attended a meeting of western premiers in Kananaskis, Alberta, where the group discussed common issues. The energy corridor was a key topic there as well. Smith hopes that by engaging directly with Quebec, she can build momentum for the project and foster a stronger east-west relationship.

The premier also touched on other potential areas of cooperation, such as trade and economic development. She stressed that Alberta and Quebec have much to gain from working together, particularly in sectors where both provinces have strengths. By deepening our independence within Canada, we can create a more balanced and prosperous federation, Smith said. The meeting between Smith and Fréchette is scheduled for later this week.

No official agenda has been released, but observers expect the energy corridor and constitutional issues to dominate the discussions. The outcome could have significant implications for the future of Canadian federalism and energy policy





YahooFinanceCA / 🏆 47. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Alberta Quebec Separatism Energy Corridor Premiers

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Smith defends use of unvalidated signatures to pose separatist referendum questionAlberta premier Danielle Smith said she’s willing to take the word of Alberta’s separatist movement to pose a question on the Oct. 19 referendum.

Read more »

Political leaders condemn white supremacist rally in QuebecPolitical figures in Quebec and Ottawa have denounced a white supremacist rally held on May 30 in Shawinigan, Que., where masked individuals displayed a banner reading 'I remember a white Quebec' near the city's cenotaph. Premier Christine Fréchette, Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, Liberal Leader Charles Milliard, and federal Minister Marc Miller all condemned the event, stating it does not reflect Quebec or Canadian values. The City of Shawinigan confirmed the rally was unauthorized, and police said they learned of it through media photos but did not indicate an investigation.

Read more »

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to Meet with Quebec CounterpartAlberta Premier Danielle Smith plans to meet with Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette to discuss topics including separatism and an east-west energy corridor.

Read more »

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to Meet with Quebec CounterpartAlberta Premier Danielle Smith is planning to meet with her counterpart in Quebec City, discussing topics such as separatism and energy, including an east-west energy corridor.

Read more »