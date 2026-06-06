Alberta Premier Reiterates Plan to Vote for Alberta to Remain in Canada, Crypto ATM Banning, and More

A summary of the news text, including Alberta premier Danielle Smith's plan to vote for Alberta to remain in Canada, the removal of a tracking collar from Banff's grizzly bear 'The Boss', swastikas found drawn in chalk outside a Rockcliffe home, and more.

Alberta premier Danielle Smith reiterated her plan to personally vote for Alberta to remain a part of Canada at the UCP leader's dinner Friday night in Calgary.

Banff's legendary grizzly bear 'The Boss' removes tracking collar. Ottawa police investigate swastikas found drawn in chalk outside Rockcliffe home. More than 40 per cent of study participants are open to eating insects. Video.

Most Canadians support banning crypto ATMs, survey suggests.

'Important research': Winnipeg student finding ways to reduce excess phosphorus in Lake Winnipeg. Capital Dispatch: Optimism for Trump talks and Poilievre's birthday gift. Canada restricts U.S. livestock imports from areas affected by screwworm. Man charged with murder in stabbing of actor James Handy, who was his mother's boyfriend.

Canada's Mboko shares story of Serena Williams asking to be her doubles partner. Lego launches 12,060-piece Sagrada Família — its biggest ever set.

'Important research': Winnipeg student finding ways to reduce excess phosphorus in Lake Winnipeg





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Alberta Canada UCP Banff Gryzzly Bear Swastika Ottawa Crypto ATM Excess Phosphorus Lake Winnipeg James Handy Canada's Mboko Sagrada Família Excess Phosphorus In Lake Winnipeg Winnipeg Student Sagrada Família Excess Phosphorus In Lake Winnipeg

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