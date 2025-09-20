Alberta Premier Optimistic as Teachers' Negotiations Enter Final Stages

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith expresses confidence in reaching a deal with teachers, with only three key issues remaining. The province aims to avoid a strike and focus on increasing teacher numbers, pay and improving class sizes.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has expressed optimism regarding the ongoing negotiations between the province and teachers, indicating that a deal is within reach. Smith stated that the major contentious issues, such as classroom size, complexity, and wages, have been resolved, leaving only three points of disagreement to be addressed.

The premier emphasized her belief that a fair deal is currently on the table and expressed her desire to avoid a strike, highlighting the proximity to a resolution. This optimistic outlook comes after a ruling by Alberta's labour relations board in favor of the province, which further facilitated the return to the bargaining table. The situation underscores the government's commitment to reaching a mutually agreeable solution that prioritizes the needs of both teachers and students.\The negotiations resumed following the Alberta Labour Relations Board's resolution of a complaint lodged by the government. The complaint alleged that the Alberta Teachers' Association (ATA) had misrepresented the government's negotiating capabilities, specifically regarding non-wage issues. The government argued that the ATA's characterization was inaccurate and intended to mislead. Smith outlined the province's offer, which includes a 12% wage increase over a four-year period, along with a grid adjustment that could result in some teachers receiving up to a 17% increase over the same timeframe. The province also plans to hire an additional 3,000 teachers over the next three years, demonstrating a commitment to bolstering the education system. The remaining three issues that are outstanding are related to COVID-19 vaccinations for teachers, the timing of the grid adjustment, and an increment for long-service teachers. The premier estimates that resolving these three issues could cost the province approximately $250 million, or the equivalent of hiring 300 teachers. Smith indicated that the government prioritizes the hiring of new teachers and educational assistants, based on feedback from teachers about the importance of addressing class sizes and complexity.\The Alberta Teachers' Association, representing 51,000 teachers, has set a potential strike date of October 6th if a deal is not reached. This could disrupt classes for over 700,000 students across 2,500 schools. The ATA released a statement reaffirming their commitment to reaching a collective agreement that addresses the remaining key issues. These outstanding issues encompass the implementation of a unified salary grid, a 1.5% allowance for teachers at the final step of the grid, and the coverage of COVID-19 vaccinations. The negotiations have entered a crucial phase, with both parties aiming to find common ground on the outstanding issues to avert a potential strike and ensure a smooth continuation of educational services. Smith remains confident that a resolution can be achieved, pointing out the clarity that both sides now possess regarding the remaining points of contention. The government's focus is on securing more teachers, implementing pay increases, and reducing class sizes to enhance the educational experience for students, teachers and families across Alberta





