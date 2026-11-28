Alberta Premier Danielle Smith urges United Conservative Party unity to defeat the NDP in the next election, despite separatist dissent at the Calgary convention.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith delivered a stark warning to the United Conservative Party rank-and-file members in Calgary, emphasizing that internal division will inevitably hand political power to the Opposition NDP. Smith addressed approximately 8,500 attendees at the party's first major gathering since Alberta ns voted overwhelmingly to remain part of Canada during the October referendum. The Premier stressed that the party must maintain absolute unity to secure victory in the upcoming provincial election scheduled for October 19, 2027.

Smith Demands Singular Focus on Electoral Victory

Smith declared that the United Conservative Party must maintain one singular focus for the next 11 months, which is leading up to the Oct. 19, 2027 election. She stated clearly that beating the NDP in every single riding across this province is the only objective that matters. Smith asserted that nothing else matters if the party fails in this specific mission, aiming to refocus members away from ideological debates and toward practical electoral strategy.

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Party Rivals Support Leadership Amidst Dissent

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and British Columbia Premier Lorne Dyckson traveled to the event on Friday evening to publicly reinforce Smith's message of unity. Smith's leadership, and the issue of separatism, are not up for review or debate at the weekend convention. The presence of these out-of-province leaders signaled a strong coalition among western premiers against the separatist movement that has been causing friction within the Alberta party.

Boos Erupt Over Separatist References

When Smith referenced disagreement within her party over the referendum and repeated her support for a united Canada, she was met with boos and jeers from sections of the audience. These negative reactions were mostly drowned out by cheers and whistles from other attendees who supported her stance. Smith, after previously declaring party spokespeople must respect the results of the October referendum, addressed the unrest by stating there will be no ideological purity test for members.

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Resolutions and Board Elections Divide Attendees

While the leadership is secure, members are to debate resolutions that could affect a wide range of government policy, from land acknowledgments to laws impacting transgender people's access to washrooms and change rooms. Many will be watching the results of an election being held for eight provincial board member positions. This vote is being billed as a battle between a slate of Smith supporters and those who have been aligned with or campaigned for the separatist movement.

Consequences of Division for Future Governance

Malcontent members turned out with yellow placards declaring they voted for separation, or saying Smith must go or I won't vote. This visual display of dissent highlights the deep fissures that remain within the conservative coalition in Alberta. Smith warned that the next year in the party cannot be one of internal division and endless debates about the issue of separation, as such infighting weakens their ability to govern effectively and oppose the current provincial government.