Alberta Premier Danielle Smith Unveils Referendum Question on Separation from Canada

Premier Danielle Smith proposed an additional question in the Oct. 19 ballot, asking whether Alberta's government should start the legal process to hold a binding referendum on separation. Separatist Jeff Rath criticized Smith's approach, while Thomas Lukaszuk emphasized the importance of remaining part of Canada.

Premier Danielle Smith says Alberta ns will be able to vote in the fall on whether they want the province to hold a binding referendum on separating from Canada.

In a provincial address Thursday evening, she said an additional question will be added to an Oct. 19 ballot, asking whether Alberta's government should commence the legal process necessary to hold a binding referendum on separating from Canada. Premier Danielle Smith expressed empathy for Albertans who want independence and understood their frustrations, but emphasized the importance of supporting the country at this time and not giving up on their beautiful country.

Separatist Jeff Rath disagreed with Smith's approach, while Thomas Lukaszuk, a former deputy premier, collected more than 400,000 signatures in favor of Alberta remaining within Canada





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Alberta Separatism Danielle Smith Referendum Canadian Constitution Stay Free Alberta Thomas Lukaszuk Kicking The Can Down The Road Legal Mistake Causing The Petition To Be Rejected Muzzling The Voices Of Hundreds Of Thousands O

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