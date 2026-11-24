Premier Danielle Smith and Justice Minister Mickey Amery will introduce a new motion under the Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act at a noon news conference in Edmonton. The government says the motion aims to defend Albertans fundamental rights and freedoms.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Justice Minister Mickey Amery are set to introduce a new motion under the Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act on Tuesday.

Smith Amery Introduce Sovereignty Motion

The provincial government says the motion is meant to defend the fundamental rights and freedoms of Albertans. A news release from the province says Smith and Amery will introduce the motion at a news conference starting at noon in Edmonton. The announcement will take place immediately before the motion is formally tabled in the Alberta legislature.

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Live coverage of the event is available to the public on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca and other outlets for those who wish to follow the proceedings in real time. This marks another use of the province's flagship legislative tool. The Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act was first introduced in 2022 and was the first law enacted under Premier Smith's current tenure.

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How Alberta Sovereignty Act Procedure Works

The legislation allows the province to push back on federal laws or policies that the legislature deems unconstitutional, that violate Albertans rights or that negatively impact the province. Under the procedural framework of the act, any minister in the Alberta cabinet has the authority to introduce a motion. Once introduced, Members of the Legislative Assembly debate the resolution. The motion passes if a majority of legislators vote in favor of the proposed stance.

After a motion passes, the Cabinet must review all proposed actions to ensure they remain legal and constitutional. This step is critical to maintaining the rule of law while exercising the powers granted by the act. According to the official Alberta government website, the sovereignty act does not allow the province to defy Canada's Constitution, separate from Canada or issue unconstitutional orders-in-council.

Onion Lake Cree Nation Challenges Act

These explicit limitations are intended to keep the province within the federal legal framework while asserting specific provincial rights. Despite these constitutional safeguards, the province is currently embroiled in a high-stakes legal battle with the Onion Lake Cree Nation, an Alberta-Saskatchewan boundary First Nation located on Treaty 6 land. The Indigenous group argues that the sovereignty act itself is unconstitutional and violates their treaty rights.

Chief Pete Chief of the Onion Lake First Nation has publicly stated that the law was passed without meaningful consultation with Indigenous communities. His statements raise serious questions about the limits of provincial authority and the potential infringement upon existing treaty obligations that protect the rights of First Nations. This legal dispute remains active and was still before the courts as of Tuesday.

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The outcome of this case could have far-reaching implications for how the sovereignty act is interpreted and applied in relation to Indigenous rights and constitutional law. The sovereignty act has been invoked twice previously, demonstrating its use as a strategic political tool in recent years. The first invocation occurred in 2023, when the government used the act to challenge federal clean electricity regulations that were seen as impacting Alberta's energy sector.

Previous Invocations Target Federal Policies

The second invocation took place in 2024, when the act was utilized to push back against federal oil and gas emissions caps. These instances highlight the act's role in defending provincial economic interests against national environmental policies. As this is a developing story, further details regarding the new motion and its specific targets are expected to emerge.

The legal proceedings involving the Onion Lake Cree Nation will continue to be a focal point of the broader constitutional debate surrounding the act. The government says the new motion aims to defend Albertans fundamental rights and freedoms. Critics and Indigenous leaders argue the act oversteps provincial authority and undermines treaty rights. The coming debate in the legislature and the ongoing court case are likely to shape how the act is used in the future.