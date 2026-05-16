Alberta Premier Danielle Smith signs MOU with Ottawa, supporting Canadian dream and addressing Quebec referendum concern

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has expressed her belief in the Canadian dream while signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Prime Minister Mark Carney. Smith highlighted her commitment to preserving the Citizen Initiative Act and strengthening the relationship between Alberta and Canada. The MOU signing came after a recent court decision that prompted separatist concerns. StayFree Alberta supporters and separatist lawyer Jeffery Rath emphasized that Premier Smith must push forward with a referendum to retain the support of separatists and stay on as the UCP leader. The NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi stated that the proposed referendum violates treaty rights and would cost Albertans hundreds of millions of dollars.

Prime Minister Mark Carney participates in a signing ceremony with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary, Alta. , on May 15, 2026. The Canadian Press/Jeff McIntosh Governor Smith expressed her belief in the Canadian dream, including having better partnerships with Quebec , while addressing concerns regarding Quebec 's renewed talk of a separatism referendum.

Separatist lawyer Jeffery Rath emphasized that Premier Smith must push forward with a referendum to retain the support of separatists, as the decision was made in error. NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi stated that the proposed referendum violates treaty rights and would cost Albertans hundreds of millions of dollars. The MOU signing represents a commitment to preserving the Citizen Initiative Act and strengthens the relationship between Alberta and Canada.

The Alberta government has initiated legal channels to challenge the federal judge's decision, considering extraordinary responses such as invoking the notwithstanding clause, in consultation with the cabinet and caucus





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Prime Minister Mark Carney Alberta Premier Danielle Smith MOU Alberta Canada Separatism Jeffery Rath Caucus Cabinet Citizen Initiative Act Notwithstanding Clause Referendum Act Quebec Canadian Dream

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