Alberta Premier Danielle Smith reshuffles cabinet, assigns Jason Nixon as finance minister.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith reassigned about one-quarter of her front bench in Calgary on Thursday, including several key ministers. Premier Danielle Smith has promoted Jason Nixon as finance minister, replacing outgoing finance minister Nathan Horner. Jason Nixon served in the role for a few months at the end of the Jason Kenney's premiership before being shuffled to the backbenches. Premier Smith also appointed Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills MLA Tara Sawyer as Alberta's agriculture minister.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith reassigned about one-quarter of her front bench in Calgary on Thursday, including several key ministers. Premier Danielle Smith has promoted Jason Nixon as finance minister , replacing outgoing finance minister Nathan Horner.

This shuffle comes shortly ahead of Smith's televised address Thursday evening, which is expected to outline her approach to calling a separatist referendum that activists have pushed for. Jason Nixon marks a return to the finance portfolio for him, as he previously served in that role for a few months at the end of Jason Kenney's premiership, before Smith initially shuffled him to the backbenches. Tara Sawyer, the newly elected MLA for Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills, becomes Alberta's agriculture minister.

Jason Markusoff provides analysis on Calgary and Alberta's affairs. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith gets top secret security clearance





CBC / 🏆 32. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Alberta Canada Alberta Premier Smith Cabinet Finance Minister Jason Nixon Separatist Referendum Tara Sawyer Agriculture Minister Top Secret Security Clearance Jason Kenny Jason Markusoff Jasonkinen

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

B.C. Insider: Carney walks the tightrope on pipeline politicsPrime Minister and Alberta Premier finalized a deal on carbon pricing and emissions reductions on Friday

Read more »

Alberta's Smith set to shuffle cabinet, high-profile ministries in…National Newswatch: Canada's most comprehensive site for political news and views.

Read more »

Alberta premier set to shuffle cabinet with high-profile ministries in playAlberta Premier Danielle Smith is expected to announce changes to her cabinet today in Calgary.

Read more »

Alberta premier set to shuffle cabinet with high-profile ministries in playAlberta Premier Danielle Smith is expected to announce changes to her cabinet today in Calgary.

Read more »