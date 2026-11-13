Alberta Premier Danielle Smith Moves to Reunify Party After Separatism Pledge Refusal

Premier Danielle Smith addresses UCP internal conflict after 15 officials refuse a code of conduct pledge, aiming to unify the team for the upcoming general election.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has initiated direct discussions with United Conservative Party officials who are declining to sign a new internal code of conduct, which requires members to respect the results of the recent separatism referendum. The move comes after 15 constituency association presidents publicly rejected the pledge, arguing it violated their free speech rights. Smith aims to resolve this internal division to ensure the party presents a united front for the general election scheduled for next year.

Premier Addresses Internal Party Division

Premier Danielle Smith clarified that the requirement to sign the agreement is not about restricting free speech but rather about ensuring the party operates as a cohesive team. She stated her intention to speak with the officials who refused to sign, emphasizing the need for unity rather than expulsion. The executive director of the party had requested that all 87 constituency association presidents sign the new code of conduct by the end of November 13, 2026. Despite this directive, a group of 15 leaders responded with a letter explaining their refusal to comply with the new mandate.

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Details of the Referendum and Pledge

The controversy stems from the referendum held last month in which Albertans voted against conducting a binding separation vote. The new code of conduct mandates that party members must publicly respect this outcome. The 15 officials who rejected the pledge argued that the requirement amounts to punishing them for their right to free speech. They contend that the mandate infringes upon their ability to advocate for separatism, a stance they maintain is protected under Canadian law. The Premier has not yet specified whether these officials will be removed from their roles within the party structure.

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Stakeholder Positions on Party Unity

Premier Danielle Smith and the party leadership view the unity of the United Conservative Party as essential for winning the next general election. They believe that internal discord over separatism could undermine their chances of success in the upcoming vote. On the other side, the 15 constituency association presidents maintain that the party should allow diverse viewpoints on sovereignty. They argue that the pledge is an overreach that targets specific political opinions rather than promoting party loyalty. This clash highlights the deeper ideological split within the party regarding Alberta's relationship with the rest of Canada.

Impact on Future Elections and Next Steps

The resolution of this dispute will likely influence the strategic direction of the United Conservative Party ahead of the next general election. If the Premier decides to retain the dissenting officials, it could signal a tolerance for internal debate on separatism. Conversely, removing them might strengthen party discipline but risk alienating a segment of the base that supports sovereignty. The Canadian Press, in a report by Jack Farrell published on November 13, 2026, detailed these developments. The party now faces the challenge of reconciling these opposing views to maintain its relevance and electability in Alberta politics.