Alberta Premier Danielle Smith Announces Fall Referendum on Province's Place in Canada

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has announced that a fall referendum will be held on the province's place in Canada. The referendum will ask Albertans whether they want to remain in Canada or hold a second binding vote on the province going its own way.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced last week that on Oct. 19 Alberta ns will be asked whether they want to remain in Canada or hold a second binding vote on the province going its own way.

This is the first of 10 questions Albertans are being asked to answer, with the other nine put forward by Smith covering immigration and constitutional reform. Elections Alberta says each question will be on its own colour-coded ballot, and it expects to need 34 million ballot sheets. A massive hiring effort for the fall referendum on the province's place in Canada will get underway early next month.

The agency says 60,000 or more elections officers will be needed to hand count the votes, which provincial law dictates must be done within 48 hours after polling stations close. Hiring will get underway on June 8, and Elections Alberta is counting on Albertans to step forward. The agency is expecting a large number of applications for the positions, which will require a significant amount of training.

The elections officers will be responsible for ensuring the integrity of the referendum process and will need to be able to handle sensitive information. Elections Alberta is working closely with the province's post-secondary institutions to ensure that the training programs meet the necessary standards. The agency is also working with other government departments to ensure that the referendum process is smooth and efficient.

The referendum is expected to be a significant event in the province's history, and Elections Alberta is taking steps to ensure that it is conducted fairly and transparently. The agency is committed to providing accurate and up-to-date information to the public throughout the process. Elections Alberta is also working to ensure that the referendum is accessible to all Albertans, regardless of their abilities.

The agency is working with accessibility experts to ensure that all materials and resources are accessible to people with disabilities. The referendum is expected to be a complex and challenging process, but Elections Alberta is confident that it can be done successfully. The agency is working closely with the province's government and other stakeholders to ensure that the process is smooth and efficient.

The referendum is expected to have a significant impact on the province's future, and Elections Alberta is committed to ensuring that it is conducted fairly and transparently





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