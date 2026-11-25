ASIRT investigates serious injury to a man following a tense arrest involving an RCMP officer and a Taser in Smoky Lake. Details on the timeline and medical response.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team ( ASIRT) has launched a formal investigation into a serious police incident that occurred in the small community of Smoky Lake. The probe was triggered after a man sustained significant injuries during an arrest operation conducted by the Smoky Lake RCMP earlier this month.

Timeline of the Incident on November 9

According to the official statement released by the oversight agency, the events began on November 9 around 10 p.m. when the Smoky Lake RCMP received a 911 call regarding an intoxicated man. The caller reported that the individual had been involved in a physical fight at a local bar before departing the scene in a pickup truck.

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Police located the vehicle approximately thirty minutes later, around 10:45 p.m. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop to pull the driver over, but the driver immediately accelerated and fled the scene. The pursuit lasted for roughly twenty minutes before the truck was discovered parked near a travel trailer situated in a nearby gravel pit.

Confrontation and Use of Force by RCMP

Upon locating the vehicle, an officer approached the travel trailer and knocked on the door to speak with the driver, who was confirmed to be inside the structure. The officer then entered the trailer to attempt to place the man under arrest. During this interaction, the officer repeatedly instructed the man to exit the trailer.

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A verbal and physical confrontation ensued as the man refused to comply with the orders to leave. According to the ASIRT report, the situation escalated to the point where the officer deployed a Taser against the individual. The use of the device allowed the officer to subdue the man and remove him from the trailer, after which he was taken into custody.

Medical Assessment and Official Investigation Status

Following the arrest, the man was transported to the Smoky Lake RCMP detachment for processing. Paramedics were present at the station to examine the detainee. Their medical assessment concluded that the man had suffered serious injuries during the encounter, necessitating the involvement of the provincial police watchdog.

ASIRT is the independent agency mandated to investigate instances of police use of force in Alberta that result in death or serious injury. The agency confirmed that the investigation is currently in its early stages. Authorities have not yet released specific details regarding the nature of the injuries or the potential outcomes of the probe.

Location Context and Future Procedures

Smoky Lake is located approximately 115 kilometres northeast of Edmonton in the central region of Alberta. The incident highlights the complex challenges police officers face when dealing with individuals who are intoxicated and resistant to arrest in confined or private spaces such as travel trailers.

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As the ASIRT investigation proceeds, the agency will review all available evidence, including body-worn camera footage if applicable, witness statements, and medical reports. No further details regarding the suspect or the specific charges that may arise from the initial bar fight have been released at this time.