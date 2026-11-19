RCMP investigate after Geoffrey Gaudet allegedly rams a police vehicle with stolen heavy equipment, injuring two officers and sparking ASIRT review amid rising violence stats.

Geoffrey Gaudet is facing serious criminal charges after allegedly using a stolen heavy equipment vehicle to ram a police cruiser in Airdrie, Alberta. The high-speed pursuit began on Wednesday when Calgary police reported the machinery traveling north on Highway 2. The collision resulted in injuries to two Mounties and triggered an immediate investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.

Stolen Vehicle Pursuit and Collision Details

The incident started shortly after 9 a.m. when Calgary police notified Airdrie RCMP that a piece of heavy equipment had been stolen from a business in South Calgary. Authorities tracked the vehicle as it moved northbound on Highway 2 toward Airdrie. The RCMP emergency response team attempted to intercept the driver but failed to stop the vehicle before it fled into the city.

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Once inside Airdrie, the suspect drove south on Eighth Street toward Township Road 264. During this segment of the chase, the driver knocked down several utility poles and severed power lines. The pursuit escalated when the suspect intentionally rammed a covert police vehicle, leading to the discharge of firearms by the responding officers.

The collision caused the suspect to drive off the road and through a field. He eventually became stuck in a slough, which ended the chase. The suspect surrendered to the emergency response team at approximately 11:38 a.m. He was taken into custody with minor injuries and has been identified as Geoffrey Gaudet, 38, of Red Deer.

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Legal Charges and Independent Investigation

Gaudet now faces multiple charges including attempted murder, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and assaulting a peace officer with a weapon. The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is conducting an independent investigation into the use of force by police during the incident. This review aims to determine if the officers' actions met provincial standards during the high-risk encounter.

Simultaneously, the RCMP has launched an internal review to examine the broader circumstances of the event. This internal process will assess police training, operational policy, the team's response protocol, and the duty status of the officers involved. RCMP officials confirmed that the accused is known to the police prior to this incident.

Rising Violence Against Law Enforcement

At a Thursday news conference, RCMP Inspector Ryan Ayliffe highlighted the broader context of rising violence against law enforcement in the province. Ayliffe noted that while overall crime rates in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions have declined since 2023, frontline officers are encountering increasingly dangerous situations. The specific metrics shared illustrate the severity of the threat officers face daily.

According to Ayliffe, Alberta RCMP officers respond to an average of 2.2 incidents involving violence against police each day. Additionally, they deal with 5.5 flights from police and five firearm-related occurrences daily. The inspector emphasized that violence against police continues to rise, with incidents involving subjects discharging firearms at officers more than doubling since 2010.

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The data also shows that assaults on police involving weapons or causing bodily harm are up 23 percent. Vehicle ramming incidents resulting in officer injuries are also growing in frequency. These trends have driven an increased demand for specialized resources within the force to handle such high-risk situations effectively.

Operational Responses and Future Outlook

The escalating threat level has led to significant changes in police deployment strategies across Alberta. Emergency response team deployments have risen nearly 30 percent over the past two years. Furthermore, tactical support group deployments have increased by 75 percent during the same period to better manage violent encounters.

Despite the increase in violent incidents, Inspector Ayliffe stated that more than 99.9 percent of interactions between police and the public remain peaceful. The Alberta RCMP remains committed to de-escalation, crisis intervention, and collaborative approaches. These methods, including police and crisis teams, are used to safely resolve incidents, with the use of force remaining a measure of last resort.