Alberta Pipeline Progress: Smith Confident, Eby Calls for Ottawa Support

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith expressed increased confidence in the prospects for a new pipeline following a meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney in Ottawa. The negotiations aim to overcome long-standing disagreements about oil and gas production and climate regulations. The timeline for a new pipeline has been extended to July 1, and Premier Smith stated that once a deal is signed, she can be more open about remaining differences between the two levels of government.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith expressed increased confidence in the prospects for a new pipeline following a meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney in Ottawa . Smith stated that she had shifted from a 'if' to a 'when' outlook on the deal, indicating progress in addressing disagreements.

This development comes at a crucial time as activists in Alberta push for a referendum on separation, and the agreement could demonstrate Canada's ability to work together. The negotiations between Alberta and Ottawa aim to overcome long-standing disagreements about oil and gas production and climate regulations. Both leaders acknowledged progress on an energy and environment pact, outlining conditions for a new bitumen pipeline, including carbon capture and storage requirements.

Smith emphasized the need for a demonstration of Canada's ability to work, while Carney highlighted the increased likelihood of a new pipeline due to global energy market shifts. A court order is currently blocking the verification of signatures for a petition calling for a referendum on separation, while a legal challenge by Alberta First Nations is pending.

The timeline for a new pipeline has been extended to July 1, and Premier Smith stated that once a deal is signed, she can be more open about remaining differences between the two levels of government. The federal government has published discussion papers proposing to grant the Canada Energy Regulator authority to assess proposals for new interprovincial pipelines and transmission lines, a move met with cautious optimism from the oil and gas sector and anger from environmental groups.

Smith's government is actively exploring five potential pipeline routes, with major oil companies acting as advisors. The future of the pipeline project remains uncertain, with Premier Eby in British Columbia calling for Ottawa's support for liquefied natural gas projects.





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