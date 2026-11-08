Alberta Permanent Daylight Saving Time Sparks Debate Over Clock Changes

Alberta's move to permanent Daylight Saving Time has reignited debate over clock changes, from wartime energy origins to Canada's provincial time rules.

Alberta's move to permanent Daylight Saving Time ended the twice-yearly clock change for residents of the province, meaning no more extra hour of sleep in the fall. Premier Danielle Smith made the decision earlier this year, despite a 2021 referendum in which Alberta ns narrowly rejected permanent DST. The change has added to a nationwide discussion about whether moving the clocks brings any real health or social benefits.

The debate is not new to Canada or to North America. Both Canada and the United States have experimented with clock changes and time zones over the past century, with varying degrees of success. Whether Albertans will accept the new arrangement by the winter solstice remains an open question, and the history of time changes offers some clues about how the public may react.

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Where Daylight Saving Time Began and Why It Spread

Daylight Saving Time was first proposed at the turn of the 20th century as a way to give New Zealanders extra hours of sunshine in the summer. The idea is credited to George Hudson, although the proposal was initially rejected. Nobody revisited the concept until 1915, when the German government explored energy conservation measures during the First World War.

Chad Orzel, a physics and astronomy professor at Union College in New York, says the original logic has weakened as researchers have studied the idea more closely. Orzel explained that the measure was pitched as an energy conservation tool, because pushing back sunset meant less fuel was needed to generate light. He argues that this reasoning carries less weight today, since air conditioning is now the more energy-intensive habit and modern LED lights consume far less electricity.

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Canada formally introduced Daylight Saving Time in 1918, based on the same conservation idea and the goal of boosting wartime production. The federal government scrapped it after the First World War but reinstated it during the Second World War. Municipalities later took over regulation of daylight saving to reduce confusion, since businesses in different areas had begun using different times after the Second World War.

Provinces Split on Permanent Standard and Daylight Time

Canada has traditionally followed the United States when it comes to the exact timing of clock changes. In 2006, the U.S. legislated new months for the changes, and Canada followed suit. Recent provincial decisions, however, have moved in different directions, with some regions choosing to stay on one time year-round.

Saskatchewan became the first province to switch to permanent Central Standard Time in 1966, scrapping daylight time changes altogether. Recent legislation ensured that the entire province stayed on the same time. In 1987, official time zones and DST became legally regulated by provincial, territorial and municipal governments across Canada.

Today, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Yukon and the Northwest Territories have moved to daylight time on a permanent basis. Premier Danielle Smith said in March that she likes more sunlight at night and believes most people do too, because the province is on daylight time for eight months of the year. She asked the public to give the change a year, and said the government could put the question to a vote in 2027 if Albertans do not like it.

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Lessons From Richard Nixon and the Permanent Time Experiment

The United States offers the clearest warning about permanent daylight time. In 1973, then-U.S. President Richard Nixon approved a similar change, which was reversed almost immediately. Americans experienced less morning sunlight for about 10 months, partly during winter, before public opinion largely favoured a return to regular time changes.

Orzel noted that the 1973 experiment was the first time a North American government had regulated time on such a large scale since active wartime. Daylight time in winter meant the sun did not rise until late in the morning in many areas. Eight students in Florida died in traffic accidents in the weeks following the change, as they walked to school in complete darkness, and some schools began delaying classes to adjust for the lack of light. Orzel said that by the time the legislation was repealed in 1974, the policy had become toxically unpopular, despite its strong approval at the start.

Orzel suggested that a similar backlash could happen in Canada, and he pointed out that debate about time changes has existed throughout their history. He also argues that the entire purpose of changing clocks today is social convention rather than a practical energy saving, which means the decision ultimately reflects what communities agree to live by.