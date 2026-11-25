Alberta NDP deputy leader Rakhi Pancholi was removed from the legislature for calling the UCP electoral boundary maps cheating, sparking debate over fairness.

Alberta NDP Deputy Leader Rakhi Pancholi was forcefully removed from the legislature on Wednesday during a contentious debate regarding new electoral boundaries. The incident occurred as she accused the United Conservative Party (UCP) of manipulating the redistricting process to secure victory in the upcoming October 2027 general election.

Ejection Over Cheating Accusations

House Speaker Ric McIver interrupted Pancholi immediately after she used the phrase that the government was cheating to win the next election. He issued a stern warning, stating that such phraseology was prohibited and had been ruled unacceptable the previous day. After repeating her command for her to sit down, McIver determined that Pancholi had abused the privilege of oral question period and ordered her escort from the chamber.

Also read Metro Vancouver mayor pushing to suspend housing applications relying on NDP’s Bill 44

Contentious Boundary Report Details

The underlying dispute centers on a controversial boundaries report that will redraw Alberta's voting areas prior to the next provincial vote. The Alberta NDP has previously condemned the proposed maps, arguing that they create hybrid boundaries designed to dilute urban voting power. Pancholi argued that the UCP rejected a map that would protect Albertans' right to vote, labeling the government's actions as unprecedented and undemocratic.

Government Defense of Independent Process

Justice Minister Mickey Amery responded to the outburst by defending the integrity of the boundary changes. He thanked the Speaker for his warning and dismissed Pancholi's comment as absurd, insisting that the new maps are fair. Amery noted that the boundaries are based on a recommendation from an independent commission to reduce the legislative assembly to 91 seats for the next election.

Advertisement

Ongoing Political Tensions in Legislature

Pancholi retorted that the UCP has no problem with the term cheating when it suits their narrative but refuses to acknowledge it when applied to their actions. The incident highlights the sharp division between the opposition and the ruling party regarding the fairness of the electoral map. The Speaker retains the authority to rule members out of order or determine if parliamentary privilege has been breached based on past precedents.

Impact on Upcoming Election Cycle

This confrontation underscores the high stakes surrounding the electoral boundaries before the October 2027 general election. The UCP government maintains that the independent commission's recommendations ensure proper representation, while the Alberta NDP continues to challenge the structural integrity of the new districts. The situation remains a developing story as the legislature prepares for further debates on the matter.