Dr. Paul Parks explains his decision to run for the Alberta NDP in Cypress-Medicine Hat, citing the UCP government's lack of evidence-based policy and move toward privatization.

Dr. Paul Parks has officially announced his nomination as the Alberta New Democratic Party candidate for the Cypress-Medicine Hat electoral district, marking a significant shift from his previous role as president of the Alberta Medical Association. The physician explained during an interview with Alberta Primetime's Michael Higgins that his decision to enter provincial politics was driven by a frustration with the current United Conservative Party government's approach to health care management and policy.

Why Leave the AMA for Political Office?

Dr. Paul Parks stated that he is not abandoning his advocacy work but is instead changing the method of influence to directly impact policy. He explained that over the last three years, he found he could not work through proper channels with the government, noting that they were uninterested in frontline experience and evidence-based data. The government's decision to actively privatize health care without a public mandate or discussion served as the final catalyst for his candidacy.

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He emphasized that his primary goal remains securing a functional, public-funded health care system that works for all Albertans based on need and urgency rather than ability to pay. He argued that the current administration's reliance on ideology over objective data has compromised the system's integrity. Consequently, he feels a duty to run for politics to protect the public-funded model and inform policy on priorities that matter to citizens.

Alignment with NDP Values and Rejection of UCP

When asked why he chose the Alberta New Democratic Party, Dr. Paul Parks described the choice as a matter of shared values and a lack of viable alternatives. He noted that while he was courted by multiple parties, the United Conservative Party did not invite him to run. He characterized the current government as neither truly conservative nor fiscally responsible, arguing that they have moved away from small-government principles in practice.

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Dr. Paul Parks believes that joining the Alberta New Democratic Party will allow him to set priorities and help inform policy aligned with his professional ethics. He criticized the current political climate for forcing voters into a binary left-or-right voting structure, which he believes is broken. He aims to demonstrate that Albertans in the Cypress-Medicine Hat district align on core values like robust public health care and education, regardless of traditional partisan labels.

History of Advocacy and Government Non-Responsiveness

Reflecting on his tenure as president of the Alberta Medical Association, Dr. Paul Parks clarified that his advocacy was never inherently partisan but became perceived as such due to the single governing party's control over health care. He insisted that his criticism was always aimed at improving the system for patients, not attacking the government for political gain. He maintained that his bias has consistently been toward a system driven by evidence, frontline expertise, and transparency for taxpayers.

He recounted specific instances where he attempted to collaborate with government officials, including Minister LaGrange and the Premier, from the very beginning of their term. He claimed to have been interactive and cooperative, offering solutions representing the views of more than 12,000 physicians in the province. Despite these efforts, he stated that the government refused to share the urgency of critical issues or engage with the data he presented.

Warnings Ignored and Future Accountability

Dr. Paul Parks revealed that he had previously warned the government about impending seasonal crises where patients would die in waiting rooms, providing detailed solutions to prevent such outcomes. He noted that these warnings were dismissed in favor of ideological dogma, leading to the current deteriorating conditions in the health system. He emphasized that the government has completely lost its way on transparency and accountability, which were central tenets of his advocacy.

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Looking ahead to a potential victory, Dr. Paul Parks promised that every Albertan would hold him accountable if the Alberta New Democratic Party forms the next government. He committed to maintaining transparency about system performance not only in health care but also in education and economic development. He intends to ensure that all policy decisions are made with the explicit goal of serving Albertans and restoring faith in public institutions through evidence-based governance.