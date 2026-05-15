Alberta Moves Forward with New Oil Pipeline Amid Unresolved Private Investment

Alberta and the federal government formalize plans for a key oil pipeline, adjusting carbon pricing to boost economic savings while searching for private investors. Construction could begin in fall 2027, but uncertainties remain.

Alberta is taking significant steps to advance a proposed new oil pipeline , anticipated to commence construction as early as fall 2027, with an expected operational start by 2033-34.

However, efforts to secure private sector investment remain unresolved. During a meeting in Calgary on Friday, Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith signed an updated agreement that underscores federal support and outlines plans for the pipeline. The accord pledges that the federal government will designate the project as one of national interest by October 1, 2026, with potential construction approval by September 1, 2027.

Additionally, the revised deal modifies the carbon price trajectory for Alberta, reducing the effective carbon tax to $130 per tonne by 2040—a shift from the previously agreed-upon 2030 deadline. The province estimates these adjustments will yield savings of approximately $250 billion for the industry by 2050. Specific carbon price benchmarks include $115 per tonne by 2030, $130 by 2035, and $140 by 2040.

Currently, Alberta's headline carbon price stands at $95 per tonne, distinct from the effective price determined by the market value of carbon credits and offsets under the Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction system, which enables producers to offset costs. The pact also mandates a minimum transfer price for TIER credits starting in 2030. Officials from both federal and provincial governments briefed the media on background before the signing but were non-specific about securing a private sector partner.

Alberta's timeline remains optimistic: the government hopes to see the pipeline operational by no later than 2033-34. Responding to questions about private sector participation leading up to the July 1 submission deadline to the Major Projects Office, a provincial official merely stated that work is ongoing, warning against premature conclusions





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