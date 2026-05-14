Alberta man faces over $2,500 in fines for dangerous driving near Chase

An Alberta man driving to Vancouver had his trip cut short near Chase after other drivers witnessed him making a series of bad decisions. He was issued tickets for excessive speed and illegal passing on a double solid line.

Published 10:50 am Thursday, May 14, 2026The Alberta driver of a red Mazda hatchback is facing over $2,500 in financial repercussions for dangerous driving near Chase , including excessive speed of 163 km/h and making an illegal pass on a double solid line.

(Screenshot-RCMP YouTube) An Alberta man driving to Vancouver had his trip cut short near Chase after other drivers witnessed him making a series of bad decisions. At 5:43 p.m. on April 28, police got a call about a red Mazda hatchback driving dangerously on Highway 1 near Chase.

Shortly after, at 5:55 p.m., a car matching that description overtook an unmarked BC Highway Patrol (BCHP) cruiser heading west on the highway at Pritchard, with the officer recording a speed of 163 km/h in a 100 zone. After the officer stopped the car, a semi truck driver also stopped, saying he had dash-cam footage of dangerous passing on a double solid line by the same car.

The truck driver, a 58-year-old man from Kamloops, gave a witness statement, his video footage, and offered to appear in traffic court.

“One of the dangerous issues with driving too fast is that your brain can’t process what your eyes should see – such as the police cruiser you’re passing at excessive speed,” BCHP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said in a media release.

“We’re grateful to the professional truck driver who did all the right things to prevent this comedy turning into a tragedy. ” As a result of the “totality of the circumstances,” the 59-year-old Red Deer, Alta. man driving the Mazda was issued: a ticket for excessive speed (over 6o km/h) for $483; the cost of towing and a seven-day impound; an illegal pass on a laned road ticket for $109; and at least three years of high-risk driver premiums and escalating insurance that will bring the total cost to over $2,500





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Alberta Mazda Chase Highway 1 Excessive Speed Illegal Pass On A Double Solid Line BC Highway Patrol Semi Truck Driver Dash-Cam Footage Professional Truck Driver High-Risk Driver Premiums Escalating Insurance

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