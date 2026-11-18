A Singapore couple has signed a contract allowing the husband to play GTA 6 uninterrupted for 10 days, while an Alberta man has booked 14 vacation days and stocked up on snacks for the game's release.

A couple in Singapore has gained worldwide attention for a signed contract that allows the husband to play Grand Theft Auto VI uninterrupted for 10 days straight.

The agreement comes as the highly anticipated game arrives after a 13-year wait, with enormous hype and expectations. The contract is similar to arrangements made by other devoted fans. In Red Deer, Alberta, Rob Crane has cleared his calendar for the game's release on Nov. 19. He plans to play every day, every hour he is awake, uninterrupted for two weeks.

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Crane told CTV News it is going to be amazing. The game could be the biggest video game release in history. An estimated 16 million copies have already been sold for PlayStation and Xbox consoles, generating more than $1.5 billion in revenue, and it has not even been released yet. Crane began preparations by booking time off from work.

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Rob Crane Plans Two Week Gaming Break

He broached the topic last year when he was first hired, saying he told his employer that come November, during this time frame, he would be off. He successfully secured 14 vacation days to get as much immersive gameplay as possible. Crane also laid out his needs to his girlfriend of several years.

He said one of his things was telling her that she is a book person and he is a gamer person, and that the game is coming out and he will be busy. Some Grand Theft Auto diehards have had their partners or spouses sign GTA contracts, which lay out in detail what the gamer of the couple is willing to put up with in terms of outside interaction during gaming time.

During this time frame, walking in front of the game is not allowed, asking questions is not allowed, and date nights are cancelled until further notified, Crane said. Crane's girlfriend Jessica Dirkson is backing his story. She told CTV News she knew well in advance that Crane would be unavailable after the GTA 6 release. She said if it means he gets to be out of her hair for a while, then yes, they are all good.

Girlfriend Refuses To Sign Contract

But Dirkson drew the line at signing any sort of contract. She said she told him she will not be doing that. She added that she can identify with going a little overboard with a geeky obsession, saying she cannot judge because she was a Harry Potter fan. When Harry Potter books came out, she was at the store first thing to buy those books on release day.

Crane also revealed he has several book surprises planned for Dirkson when he re-embraces the outside world after his two-week playcation, proving he is not only a savvy gamer. There is also the issue of sustenance. Crane said he has stocked up on snacks ahead of the launch and arranged for regular deliveries to replenish his food supply. He said anything very quick and microwavable is best because anything over five minutes is already too long.

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Examples of acceptable gaming meals include pizza pops, pizza bites, taco bites, and anything within that level. Crane has thought of everything. He has even got the bedroom window blacked out so that no light will get in and affect his screen. He said the outside world is going to be dead to him for the next little while.

Grand Theft Auto VI Global Release

The game's release comes after a 13-year wait since the previous installment, and it has generated enormous hype and expectations worldwide. Meanwhile, the Singapore couple's signed contract has drawn global attention, highlighting the lengths some fans will go to for uninterrupted play. The agreement allows the husband to play for 10 days straight, a period similar to Crane's two-week break but shorter in duration. Both stories underscore the massive cultural impact of the game's launch.

The game is expected to be one of the biggest entertainment releases ever, with millions of players planning to dedicate significant time to it. Retailers and delivery services are bracing for increased demand for snacks and quick meals as gamers prepare for long sessions. The hype has been building for years, and with the release finally here, fans like Crane and the Singapore couple are ready to dive in.

Crane's employer granted him the vacation days without issue, and his girlfriend, while not signing a contract, supports his plans. The couple's arrangement in Singapore similarly involves a formal agreement, showing that communication and planning are key when one partner has a deep gaming commitment. As the game launches, stories like these highlight the dedication of fans and the creative ways they balance their hobbies with their relationships.