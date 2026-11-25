Alberta leaders warn that Premier Danielle Smith's challenge to Ottawa's hate crime laws increases risks for queer youth. The province plans to use the Sovereignty Act to block federal changes.

Alberta's LGBTQ2S+ community has issued a stark warning regarding the provincial government's decision to challenge Ottawa's updated hate-motivated crime laws. Executive Director Elli McDine of the Alberta 2SLGBTQI+ Chamber of Commerce stated that this political pushback effectively grants permission for bigotry, raising the daily costs of visibility for queer and trans individuals across the region.

Premier Smith Uses Sovereignty Act to Challenge Federal Law

Premier Danielle Smith announced on Tuesday that she intends to utilize the Sovereignty Act to contest the federal government's removal of the "good faith religious opinion" defense from hate-related criminal charges. Smith argued that citizens should not be required to share a specific faith to exercise their own freedom to practice it or to speak about it, asserting that the federal move could silence religious expression.

Also read Alberta Premier Smith and Justice Minister Amery to Introduce New Sovereignty Act Motion

Community Leaders Call Government Misrepresentation

Esjay LaFayette, executive director of the Pride Centre of Edmonton, described the government's stance as a complete misunderstanding or misrepresentation of the actual federal bill. He clarified that the updated laws only target statements that intentionally promote hatred, explicitly noting that acts which merely humiliate, discredit, hurt, or offend do not constitute criminal charges under the new framework.

Widespread Concerns About Increased Vulnerability and Risk

McDine emphasized that the province's actions contribute to a broader trend of marginalizing queer and trans people, citing previous conflicts over trans sports participation and school pronoun policies. LaFayette expressed deep concern that LGBTQ2S+ Albertans already underreport hate incidents, and that these political moves further endanger vulnerable youth who may be houseless or living in non-affirming homes, increasing their risk of trafficking and exploitation.

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Police Data Reveals Hate Crimes Target LGBTQ2S+ Community

Recent data from the Edmonton Police Service highlights the urgent need for safe reporting mechanisms, showing the LGBTQ2S+ community as the number one target for hate crimes in 2024. The service reported 60 hate crimes last year and 81 in the year prior, with current figures showing 209 hate incidents and 54 hate crimes reported as of November 19, while racialized people remain the most frequently targeted group overall.

Justice Minister Amery Reinforces Provincial Stance on Free Speech

Justice Minister Mickey Amery stated that the provincial motion will reinforce existing guidance for Crown prosecutors and police regarding free speech protection while directing cabinet to explore further measures. Despite criticism that Premier Smith is engaging in performative politics ahead of the UCP annual general meeting, Amery affirmed that there is no place in Alberta for attacks on religious or any other groups, aiming to reassure the public that no preacher will be hauled off to jail for their beliefs.