Alberta Issues Hepatitis A Exposure Alert for Denny's Granville in Edmonton

Alberta officials warn Denny's Granville diners in Edmonton about possible hepatitis A exposure and who qualifies for immunization.

Alberta health officials have issued a public alert for potential exposure to hepatitis A at Denny's Restaurant Granville, located on Winterburn Road in Edmonton. Anyone who ate food from the restaurant on specific dates in September may be eligible for post-exposure immunization, according to a public health news release.

The alert names several dates and time windows during which customers may have been exposed. Editor's note: Primary and Preventative Health Services told CTV News on Nov. 10 that it has determined there was no hepatitis A exposure at the restaurant, a statement that conflicts with the public alert and should be read alongside it.

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Exposure Dates and Immunization Eligibility at Denny's Granville

Anyone who consumed food from Denny's Restaurant Granville on Sept. 19 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. may be eligible for post-exposure immunization. The alert also covers Sept. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Post-exposure immunization against hepatitis A can only be administered within 14 days of the initial exposure, and it can prevent infection. Health officials specify that the vaccine is single-dose, meaning one dose is the full course for those who receive it.

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People who think they may have eaten at the restaurant during those windows are advised to contact a doctor or public health authority promptly, since the 14-day window limits when the vaccine can be given. The alert is directed specifically at customers who consumed food from the Edmonton location on the listed dates and times.

How Hepatitis A Spreads and Who Can Carry It

Hepatitis A is an infection of the liver caused by a virus. The illness can be spread through the fecal-oral route after direct contact, and people can also contract it indirectly by ingesting contaminated food or water.

Some people, especially young children, can carry the infection without noticing any symptoms. The public health release stresses that these people are still infectious, meaning they can pass the virus to others even when they feel well.

The release also warns that people with the virus can transmit it through food and beverages if they do not properly wash their hands. Careful handwashing is therefore a key step in limiting spread, both for diners and for food service staff.

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Symptoms to Watch For and When to Contact a Doctor

Anyone who receives the hepatitis A vaccine should watch for symptoms for 50 days afterwards. The release says people should contact a doctor if they experience tiredness, poor appetite, nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain and fever.

Additional warning signs include dark-coloured urine, light-coloured stools and yellowing of the eyes or skin. According to the release, these signs can appear days after the earlier symptoms, which is why the 50-day monitoring period matters even for people who initially feel fine.

Residents who ate at Denny's Restaurant Granville on the listed dates and develop any of these symptoms should seek medical advice without delay. Health officials urge anyone unsure about their eligibility to contact a doctor or public health office using the details in the official release.