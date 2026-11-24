Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced a motion under the Sovereignty Act responding to Ottawa's Combating Hate Act, arguing it could discourage open expression of religious beliefs. The federal law removed a Criminal Code defence for good-faith religious opinions.

Alberta is invoking its Sovereignty Act in response to Ottawa's Combating Hate Act. Premier Danielle Smith announced Tuesday that her government is bringing forward a motion over the federal law.

The federal legislation, Bill C-9, came into force in July. It removed a long-standing Criminal Code defence for people who express religious opinions in good faith. The law aims to strengthen protections against hate-motivated crimes. Smith said people may fear that explaining a sincerely held religious belief could bring them into conflict with criminal law.

Also read Alberta premier, justice minister to introduce Sovereignty Act motion

Defending Religious Expression From Criminal Conflict

She said there is a risk they will choose silence instead. Alberta Justice Minister Mickey Amery said the province remains committed to protecting communities targeted by hate. He said freedom of expression is not a licence for violence, threats or criminal hatred. He added there is no place in Alberta for attacks, intimidation or violence directed at religious communities or any other community.

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When asked whether the province could point to any cases of religious leaders facing prosecution since the federal legislation took effect in July, Amery did not provide a specific example. He said the government wants to be proactive. Smith added they do not want to wait until somebody's pastor has been hauled off to jail. Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi accused the government of using the issue to appeal to its political base.

He said they need to throw some red meat to the base and are trying to open yet another chapter in the culture wars. Nenshi also raised concerns about potential political interference in policing and prosecutions. He said the provincial government does not have the right to pick and choose the elements of the Criminal Code that apply in Alberta. The motion calls on cabinet to consider additional measures to protect lawful political and religious expression.

Law Professor Questions Sovereignty Act Effectiveness

It builds on guidance already issued to police and Crown prosecutors. The government did not identify specific new measures cabinet would introduce as a result of the motion. University of Calgary law professor Shaun Fluker questioned what invoking the Sovereignty Act would accomplish. He said he does not think the act actually provides any additional powers that a minister would not already have in terms of directing provincial agencies within their portfolio.

The federal government has constitutional authority over criminal law, while provinces are responsible for much of its enforcement and prosecution. Smith said Alberta is exercising that authority. She said it is not their policing or prosecution priority to go after pastors and imams and rabbis when they are reading scripture. Amery said the province would not interfere with individual prosecutors' discretion.

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The announcement comes just days before the governing United Conservative Party's annual general meeting in Calgary. Among the policy resolutions up for consideration is one emphasizing individual rights and freedoms and calling for equal treatment under the law, regardless of group identity or viewpoint. Fluker believes the timing could reflect political challenges within the party. He said you have got a premier facing some real internal pressure and is looking for talking points at the AGM.

Internal Party Pressure Ahead Of AGM

Asked about the timing, Amery said the province had been working with its federal counterparts to address concerns about the removal of the religious opinion defence. He said that was unsuccessful and it took them a little bit of time to get ready and gear up for this motion. This marks the fourth time the Alberta government has brought forward a motion under the Sovereignty Act since it was enacted in 2022.

Previous motions targeted federal clean electricity regulations, a proposed oil and gas emissions cap and Ottawa's firearms program. The legislation itself is also facing a constitutional challenge from Onion Lake Cree Nation. The First Nation argues the act undermines its treaty relationship with the Crown. Alberta maintains the act does not authorize measures that fall outside the Constitution and has asked a court to dismiss the challenge.

The federal justice minister's office did not respond to a request for comment from CTV News by publication time.