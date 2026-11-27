Business owners in Alberta's Foothills urge keeping Highway 40 open year-round to boost winter tourism, while the province cites safety and wildlife concerns for the seasonal closure from Dec 1 to June 14.

Local business operators in Alberta's Foothills are intensifying their call for the permanent seasonal closure of Highway 40 to be lifted, arguing that keeping the route open through winter is essential for regional economic survival and growth. The highway, a critical transportation artery connecting the Highwood River valley to major tourist hubs, is scheduled to shut down on December 1 and remain closed until June 14, a timeline that business owners claim severely limits their annual revenue potential. This seasonal interruption effectively isolates communities like Longview and Diamond Valley from the high-volume tourist traffic that typically flows through Banff and Canmore, forcing visitors to either choose alternative routes or skip the region entirely during the colder months. The debate highlights a sharp divergence between the tourism industry's desire for year-round accessibility and the provincial government's mandate to prioritize public safety and environmental preservation in one of Canada's most rugged mountain corridors.

Economic Arguments for Year-Round Highway Access

Jaxy Broadbent, the co-owner of River Retreat Kananaskis, asserts that the current closure strategy directly disadvantages her establishment and neighboring enterprises by making the Foothills less competitive for international travelers seeking authentic Rocky Mountain experiences. She explains that potential guests often book accommodations in Banff or Canmore because the travel time from those centers to her retreat increases from a standard one-hour-and-thirty-minute drive to approximately three hours when the highway is open but difficult, and becomes completely inaccessible when it is closed. This extended journey time and the ultimate barrier of the winter closure force tourists to select more accessible destinations, resulting in lost bookings for River Retreat Kananaskis, which is currently in its third operating season. Broadbent argues that maintaining open access would not only benefit her specific property but would also create a ripple effect that supports local restaurants and small businesses in Diamond Valley by increasing overall visitor foot traffic.

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Todd Broadbent, who co-owns the retreat with Jaxy, reinforces the economic case by noting that limiting visitor options drives them toward established hotspots, thereby starving the Foothills of necessary tourism revenue. He contends that providing an additional reliable route into the mountains would give travelers more flexibility in where they choose to stay, potentially distributing economic benefits more evenly across the region. The owners emphasize that a busier winter season would allow them to hire more staff, providing local employment opportunities that are currently underutilized during the extended off-season. By keeping the highway open, they believe the region could capture a larger share of the winter tourism market, reducing the financial strain that comes from attempting to generate a full year's worth of revenue within a compressed four-to-five-month window.

David Farran, the president of Eau Claire Distillery located in Diamond Valley, echoes these sentiments by highlighting the severe operational difficulties businesses face when forced to compress their annual sales into a single short season. He describes the current model as a real struggle, noting that many local enterprises rely heavily on local customers during the colder months because tourist traffic dwindles significantly. Farran points out that trying to generate substantial revenue in such a short timeframe creates immense pressure on business owners, making it difficult to sustain operations throughout the year. He suggests that extending the tourism season by keeping Highway 40 open would help local businesses become less reliant on the summer influx, allowing for more stable financial planning and long-term viability for enterprises in the Foothills.

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Provincial Safety and Wildlife Conservation Mandates

The Alberta Ministry of Transportation and Economic Corridors has firmly rejected the proposal to keep Highway 40 open year-round, citing significant risks to driver safety and the integrity of vital wildlife habitats in the region. In an official statement, the provincial government emphasized that the stretch of highway running from Peter Lougheed Provincial Park to Highwood House Junction serves as a crucial winter habitat and migration corridor for endangered and vulnerable species, including elk, bighorn sheep, and grizzly bears. The ministry argues that removing vehicles from the road during the winter and early spring months prevents fatal collisions between cars and large animals, while also ensuring that wildlife has undisturbed access to lower elevation grazing grounds that are essential for their survival during harsh weather conditions.

Environmental concerns are further compounded by the extreme geographic and meteorological conditions present along Highwood Pass, which sits at an elevation of 2,206 meters, making it the highest paved mountain pass in Canada. The province notes that the area is exceptionally prone to heavy snowfall, with snow accumulation persisting well into late spring, creating hazardous driving conditions for months at a time. Furthermore, the steep terrain and weather patterns make the highway highly susceptible to frequent and dangerous avalanches, which pose a lethal threat to anyone attempting to traverse the route during the winter months. The ministry maintains that the seasonal closure from December 1 to June 14 is a necessary measure to protect motorists from these severe natural hazards, outweighing the economic benefits of year-round access.

Industry Perspectives on Tourism Limitations

Despite the government's safety justifications, tourism organizations have long identified the seasonal highway closure as a significant bottleneck restricting the growth of Alberta's tourism sector. Travel Alberta, the provincial tourism promotion agency, has previously acknowledged in reports that winter highway closures negatively impact the potential for all-season itineraries that connect the Rockies with the Foothills region. This limitation prevents travelers from easily extending their trips to include the quieter, more affordable accommodations and experiences available in Diamond Valley and Longview, thereby capping the region's tourism potential and reinforcing a seasonal economy that struggles to maintain year-round stability.

The tension between economic development goals and environmental stewardship remains unresolved as the December 1 closure date approaches, leaving local business owners to navigate the challenges of an off-season that feels increasingly prolonged. While River Retreat Kananaskis and Eau Claire Distillery continue to operate and advocate for change, the province stands by its decision to prioritize wildlife protection and avalanche safety over extended tourism access. As winter sets in, the Foothills will once again experience the isolation dictated by the Highway 40 closure, with business owners hoping that future policy reviews might balance the need for economic resilience with the ecological and safety mandates enforced by the government.