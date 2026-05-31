Alberta Heritage Site Depicts Remarkable Bison-Hunting Technique of Indigenous People

Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in southern Alberta, has been used by Indigenous people for thousands of years to channel bison herds and send the animals stampeding over an 11-metre-high cliff to be killed and harvested. Renowned Alberta archeologist Bob Dawe has spent thousands of hours at the site, imagining what it would be like with the cascading animals falling and the frantic effort to deal with the mass of struggling animals and people trying to harvest them and kill them and process them.

Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump , a UNESCO World Heritage Site in southern Alberta, was used by Indigenous people for thousands of years to channel bison herds and send the animals stampeding over an 11-metre-high cliff to be killed and harvested.

Renowned Alberta archeologist Bob Dawe has spent thousands of hours at the site, imagining what it would be like with the cascading animals falling and the frantic effort to deal with the mass of struggling animals and people trying to harvest them and kill them and process them. Dawe estimates that the site had been used by Indigenous people for about 7,500 years and maybe longer.

He said the location provided by Mother Nature couldn't have been better to direct buffalo herds from a valley from the west down toward the cliff. Dawe called it 'the perfect trap' for killing buffalo, adding that 'an architect wouldn't draw up a better plan.

' The site recently received a slight tourism boost in January after a shout-out on the Golden Globe-winning TV medical drama. Dawe said the 11-metre fall was probably much higher thousands of years ago but a buildup of bones below could go down dozens of metres. Below the cliff is a noticeable indentation into the earth that dates back to 1920 at what essentially became a bone quarry.

Dawe said the bone was sent to the eastern United States for use as a whitening agent for use with cane sugar. Dawe said more excavation in an untouched area will begin soon. He said there are too many questions remaining to be answered, including exactly how many buffalo would jettison off the cliff at any time and if it was in use for more than 7,500 years.

Dawe said everyone had a role to play when the annual hunt would begin in late summer and early fall. He said it would have been difficult to watch. He said the full-grown buffalo could weigh up to 900 kilograms and could be dangerous. Dawe said it must have been horrific, the dirt, the screaming of the animals, the exhilaration of the people, the dust, the mayhem.

It would not have been pretty. Dawe said it's brutal but fantastic. And for the benefactors, the success of the jump, can you imagine the joy they would have seeing the herd of buffalo falling and ensuring the survival of their group for at least another year? It's like money in the bank.

The Head-Smashed-In interpretive centre of cascading floors built into the sandstone cliff explores Blackfoot culture, local ecology and archeological finds, and leads visitors to a clifftop trail. Visitors at Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump World Heritage Site near Fort Macleod, Alta. , Wednesday, May 27, 2026. Dawe said the site is a remarkable bison-hunting technique of the region's Indigenous people





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