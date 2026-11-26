Alberta health officials recognize the emergency response to the CFB Wainwright fire that injured 38 soldiers. Details on the provincewide mobilization and patient care outcomes.

Alberta's healthcare leaders formally recognized the dedicated health workers who responded to the deadly fire at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright and continue to support its survivors. Representatives from the health agencies overseeing Alberta's hospital and acute care systems spoke to media in Edmonton on Thursday morning, exactly five weeks after those systems faced a unique and intense challenge.

System-Wide Mobilization Details

An event of this scale tests every part of the health system, and our system held under pressure. Not because of one hospital or one team, but because hundreds of people across Alberta pulled together in the same direction, said Acute Care Alberta's interim CEO Dr. Sayeh Zielke. The military states that a windstorm drove a nearby grass fire onto troops during a training exercise at the armed forces base around 3 p.m. on Oct. 17. To date, five soldiers have died from their injuries, while 38 survived.

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According to Dr. Zielke, as soon as the acute care system received notification of the event, a provincewide committee consisting of every provincial health organization was struck. This committee established an incident command centre and emergency coordination centre to oversee the response. In total, 30 emergency health services units were dispatched to Wainwright, located 200 kilometres southeast of Edmonton. This fleet included 22 ground ambulances, six fixed-wing aircrafts, and two rotary-wing aircrafts.

The task for these units was to carry survivors to the most appropriate hospital for treatment once they were stable. This intensive transport operation took until about 3 a.m. A code orange, or a mass casualty protocol which triggers a request for extra staff and resources, was called at four hospitals that would receive patients. These facilities include the University of Alberta and Royal Alexandra hospitals in Edmonton, Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre, and Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary, 400 kilometres away from Wainwright.

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Hospital Capacity and Staffing Strains

We've probably had about half a dozen responses over the last five years that are anything as significant as this, but it's been some time since we've had a cold orange response that's as large as this and required a full provincial mobilization, Michael Suddes, Alberta Health Services' interim chief operating officer for the Edmonton health region, said. Because the University of Alberta Hospital is one of few Canadian burn units that is accredited by the American Burn Association, many of the most severely injured soldiers were transferred there.

Typically, the unit has four intensive care beds and four high-intensity care beds. The high-intensity beds are for patients who no longer need the intensive care unit but still need a high level of care. On Oct. 17, the University of Alberta burn unit admitted 20 critically ill patients from CFB Wainwright. At the time, it had already been providing care to 15 burn patients.

The burn unit's high-intensity beds were prepared for intensive care patients, and the neighbouring intensive care unit moved any patients it could to make room. We suddenly had to now resuscitate and do the initial procedures for a multitude of patients all at once, and so we needed to expand our team in order to do that, recalled Dr. Josh Wong, a burn and plastic reconstructive surgeon and the interim medical director of the Edmonton Burn Treatment Unit at the University of Alberta.

Current Patient Status and Recovery Outlook

Dr. Wong was introduced by Mr. Suddes as one of the tragedy's hundreds of heroes. As of Tuesday, 19 soldiers were still being cared for in Alberta hospitals, with seven in critical condition. Two others were in hospitals in British Columbia and Ontario, closer to family. Due to patient and military confidentiality, little has been said about the extent of the survivors' injuries beyond that their severity is high and requires intensive care.

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On Thursday, Dr. Wong declined to say whether all of the survivors were conscious and aware. He said they face a long physical and psychological recovery. The psychological component, even in a small burn, can be significant, Dr. Wong told reporters. In addition to the extra resources offered by the military, other provinces, and other hospital units, his team received on-site psychological support for three weeks following the event.

We know very well that as the weeks and the months go on, there will be some effects: there will be some fatigue, there will be some psychological effects of these injuries and seeing all of this coming at once, which we are not normally used to seeing, thankfully. So we've been preparing, Dr. Wong said. How Alberta's health system responded to the fire at CFB Wainwright is still being reviewed for learnings, but Dr. Zielke said it performed as designed.

To every member of our health-care teams and to our partners who have stepped forward when they were needed most: thank you. You've made an extraordinary difference during an incredibly difficult time, and to our patients and their families, please know that our commitment to their care and recovery remains unwavering, added Mr. Suddes. The recognition highlights the coordinated effort required to manage such a large-scale medical emergency in a rural setting.