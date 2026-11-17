Albertans are urged to report sick birds to WildNorth and the Ministry of Environment as HPAI outbreaks affect 11 poultry flocks during migration season.

Alberta residents are facing increased risks from Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza ( HPAI) as the province enters peak flu season for both humans and wildlife. The convergence of migrating wild birds at watering holes and other waypoints has accelerated the spread of this contagious virus, prompting urgent public health warnings. Official data confirms that 11 poultry flocks in Alberta are currently experiencing active outbreaks, with five of these located in commercial facilities.

Key HPAI Symptoms in Wild Birds

Recognizing the signs of infection is the first step in preventing further transmission. Infected birds often display distinct neurological issues, such as a twisted head and neck, stumbling, falling, or uncontrollable tremors. Physical symptoms may also include cloudy or swollen eyes, sneezing, or gasping for air. These indicators are particularly common in waterfowl like geese and ducks, as well as shorebirds, raptors such as hawks, and corvids including crows.

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Safe Reporting Protocol for Sick Birds

WildNorth Northern Alberta Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation strongly advises the public against attempting to catch or handle birds suspected of being sick. Their team wears full personal protective equipment and operates a dedicated isolation ward to prevent the spread of the virus. Residents should stay in the area, photograph or video the bird, and immediately call their helpline at 780-914-4118 for professional assistance.

Government Monitoring and Poultry Outbreaks

The federal and provincial governments are collaborating closely to monitor the virus, which can jump from wild birds to farmed or backyard poultry. As of Tuesday, federal monitoring data revealed that 11 flocks of Alberta poultry are currently battling the disease. Residents who discover sick or dead birds are also required to report them to the Ministry of Environment and Protected Areas by calling 310-0000. This joint effort aims to contain the disease and limit its impact on local agriculture and wildlife populations.

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Risks to Pets and Preventive Measures

While transmission to humans remains rare and has never been recorded from wild birds in Canada, the virus poses a potential threat to domestic animals. Cats and dogs can become infected if they consume an infected bird. To mitigate this risk, pet owners are advised to keep their animals indoors or on a leash during outdoor excursions. This simple precaution helps prevent pets from hunting or scavenging sick wildlife.

Public Resources and Ongoing Safety Guidelines

Albertans can access detailed information regarding HPAI in wild birds by visiting the Government of Canada website. Health officials emphasize that while human transmission is exceptionally rare, proper handling and reporting are critical to protecting both wildlife and the broader community. By following these guidelines, residents can help reduce the suffering of affected animals and curb the spread of the virus during this active migration season.