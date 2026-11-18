Alberta introduces legislation requiring oil and gas companies to set aside funds for future cleanup of every new well, aiming to prevent orphan wells. The fund would follow each well through ownership changes.

The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would require oil and gas companies to set aside funds for the future cleanup of every new well drilled.

New Resource Asset Closure Fund Proposed

If passed, the bill would create the Resource Asset Closure Assurance and Stewardship Fund. Money would follow each well through its life cycle, even if ownership changes hands. Companies would be required to make an initial payment of up to $50,000 followed by equal annual payments for up to 10 years. The new rules are expected to apply to wells drilled after April 1, 2027.

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Between the payments and compound interest that accrues over time, there should be enough money available to fund the eventual cleanup of a typical well, Brian Jean, minister of energy and minerals, told a news conference Wednesday. We are making sure that when these wells are drilled, we have something set aside for them to be cleaned up so that the taxpayers are not on the hook.

Managing the backlog of old oil and gas wells that have no one legally responsible for them, due to bankruptcy and other factors, has been a long-running issue in Alberta. Farmers have raised concern about contamination from inactive wells on their land. Cleanup of such sites is managed through the non-profit Orphan Well Association and is funded through an industry fee, the amount of which the Alberta Energy Regulator recommends to the Alberta government every year.

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Orphan Well Cleanup Costs Remain High

That fee would continue to exist. The Orphan Well Levy for the 2026-27 fiscal year is $154.56 million, up from $144.45 million the previous year, though the well association has pegged total cleanup costs of its inventory at $1.66 billion. The latest monthly numbers from the Orphan Well Association say there are 7,328 wells are waiting to be decommissioned, which involves permanently dismantling equipment so that the site is safe.

Another 9,258 sites are in need of reclamation, which means restoring the land so it is similar to its original state. In the 2025-26 fiscal year, the average cost of decommissioning a well was $28,800 and for reclaiming a site, it was $27,700.

Under the new rules, proposed as part of a broader bill that also includes new restrictions for data centres, greater illegal dumping fines and other matters, a company would be eligible to receive the funds that were set aside once reclamation is complete. If the well becomes orphaned, the funding would be transferred to the Orphan Well Association.

Minister Promises No Unfunded New Wells

We are making good on a promise that we made to Albertans to stop the flow of unfunded wells to the Orphan Well Association, Jean said. After these changes are put into effect, no new oil and gas well will end up at the OWA without industry-paid-for closure funding.

Terry Schmidtke, who chairs the Alberta Small Producers Group, said the changes will give junior oil and gas companies greater confidence to buy and sell producing wells that are drilled after the rules take effect. By ensuring cleanup funding stays with each well when ownership changes, smaller producers can continue to invest and grow while meeting their long-term cleanup obligations and keeping Albertans employed in the industry right across the province, Schmidtke said in the province's news release.

Farmers have long demanded greater assurances that oil and gas sites on their land will be properly cleaned up, Peter Dobbie, a property rights advocate, said in the provincial release. These changes should ensure that any new wells drilled will be cleaned up and returned to full agricultural use when they stop producing. The bill is part of a broader legislative package that also includes new restrictions for data centres and greater fines for illegal dumping.

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Government Aims To Protect Taxpayer Funds

The government aims to address the long-standing issue of orphan wells and ensure that taxpayers are not left with the cleanup costs. The new fund is designed to provide financial assurance throughout the life of each well, from drilling to closure. The Orphan Well Association currently manages thousands of wells and sites that require decommissioning and reclamation.

The average costs for these activities are significant, and the new fund is expected to reduce the number of wells that become orphaned without proper funding. The government believes that the fund will encourage responsible development and provide certainty for landowners and industry. The proposed rules will apply to wells drilled after April 1, 2027, giving companies time to prepare for the new requirements.

The initial payment of up to $50,000, followed by equal annual payments for up to 10 years, is designed to be manageable for companies while ensuring that sufficient funds are available for cleanup. The fund will be managed by the government, and money will be released to the company once reclamation is verified. The Alberta Energy Regulator will continue to recommend the annual orphan well levy, which funds the cleanup of wells that have no legal owner.

The levy for 2026-27 is $154.56 million, an increase from the previous year. However, the total cleanup costs for orphan wells are estimated at $1.66 billion, highlighting the need for additional funding mechanisms like the new fund. The legislation has received support from industry groups and property rights advocates. The Alberta Small Producers Group believes the changes will help smaller companies manage their cleanup obligations while continuing to operate.

Farmers and landowners are hopeful that the new rules will ensure that wells on their land are properly cleaned up and returned to agricultural use. The broader bill also includes measures to regulate data centres and increase fines for illegal dumping. These measures are part of the government's efforts to address various environmental and land-use issues. The government expects the bill to pass and the new rules to take effect in 2027, providing a long-term solution for well cleanup funding.

The announcement was made by Brian Jean, minister of energy and minerals, at a news conference in Calgary. The government has been working on this issue for some time and believes the new fund will provide a sustainable solution. The fund is expected to reduce the burden on taxpayers and ensure that the oil and gas industry pays for the cleanup of its wells.