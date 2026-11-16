Alberta's government has introduced legislation to enshrine controversial new electoral boundaries into law, prompting the Opposition NDP to vow a court challenge over claims the changes favour the governing UCP.

Alberta's government has tabled legislation to put controversial new electoral ridings into law ahead of next year's general election. The bill was introduced in the legislature on Monday, November 16, 2026.

Opposition Challenges Alberta Electoral Maps

The Opposition NDP has said it would take the new maps to court, alleging some riding changes only serve to favour the governing United Conservative Party by diluting the power of urban votes. The proposed changes would see some urban voters in Lethbridge and Calgary put with surrounding rural areas to form what are called hybrid ridings. NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi says the changes are the UCP's attempt to rig the 2027 election.

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The governing party has said it's about boosting effective representation and that hybrid ridings already exist elsewhere in the province. The redrawing process has been a complicated and controversial issue since Premier Danielle Smith bucked political norms by voting down proposals of a public boundaries commission earlier this year. Smith's government then appointed a committee to oversee a new bipartisan advisory panel with a UCP-appointed chair that was tasked with taking a second run at the redrawing process.

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The panel's report, published earlier this month, would bring the legislature seat count to 91, up from the current 87. The new bill is one step closer to making these maps a reality for the next election. No fall session has been scheduled in the B.C. Legislature, but the new cabinet will be sworn in this week, a separate matter from Alberta's legislative business.

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The PGA Tour made changes to its feeder system as it wraps up work on a new competition model. Germany's men's soccer team wore home brand Adidas one last time before Nike takes over. These are unrelated news items. Back in Alberta, the bill's introduction sets the stage for a legal battle.

NDP Plans Legal Action Against Bill

The NDP has not said exactly when it will file its court challenge, but Nenshi has been vocal in his opposition. The UCP argues the hybrid ridings are not new and that the changes aim to ensure rural and urban voters both have effective representation. Critics counter that merging urban voters with rural areas could weaken urban voices in the legislature. The seat count increase from 87 to 91 reflects population growth in some parts of the province.

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The advisory panel's report recommended the new boundaries earlier this month. With the bill now before the legislature, debate is expected in the coming days. The next general election is scheduled for 2027.